Summary Premier League promotion offers a significant financial boost with estimated revenue between £109.7m to £175.9m.

Championship play-off final winners can gain an increase in revenue of at least £170m over three seasons.

Despite parachute payments, a potential £290m in revenue is possible if newly promoted teams survive in the Premier League.

Burnley, Leeds United, and Sheffield United are set for an enthralling promotion battle in the last few games of the season.

Both the Clarets and the Blades are looking to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, with the Whites keen to right the wrongs of last season's play-off final heartbreak.

Not only could these clubs be bringing top-flight football back to their respective home stadiums, but they will also be in for a big payday should they achieve promotion.

We've looked back over recent years and assessed how much money teams promoted from the Championship have earned to give them hope of Premier League survival. This should give us a ballpark figure of what these teams should expect if they achieve their target.

How much Leeds, Sheffield United and Burnley earn for automatic promotion

Of course, there are three positions which yield promotion to the Premier League. Two of these see the clubs that finish there automatically, with someone from third to sixth joining them via the play-offs. This means that one of the three runaway leaders will have to gain promotion the hard way.

For the two automatically promoted clubs, the first factor in the amount of money gained is prize money from the Championship. There is no information as to how much this is, but it won't be game-changing. The prize pot is split between all 24 teams, decreasing in value to teams who finish lower down the table.

Each place in the Premier League is reportedly worth £2.8m, so it's a fair assumption it will be significantly less in the Championship.

However, the more important money comes in when the promoted clubs are finally in the Premier League. All 20 teams in the division reportedly receive an equal share of around £95m for domestic and international broadcasting.

When prize money is also taken into consideration, each place in the Premier League is worth an extra £2.8m. Using 2023/24 as an example, the newly-promoted sides could be looking at between £109.7m and £175.9m worth of revenue in the next year if they gain promotion, depending on where they finish next season and how often they're selected for TV broadcast.

How much Leeds, Sheffield United and Burnley earn for promotion via the play-offs

The Championship play-off final is often referred to as 'the richest game in football.' Whilst some might think that the league winners would receive the most money for promotion, that isn't the case.

The lucrative money that victory under the arch at Wembley offers the likes of Leeds, Sheffield United, and Burnley is nothing short of game-changing based off historical evidence. When you look at what Nottingham Forest have done following their triumph at Wembley three years ago, the promotion candidates will hope they can replicate this.

Last Seven Championship Play-Off Winners (GiveMeSport) Club Promotion Season Money Earned Top-Flight League Finish Southampton 2023/24 £140m 20th* (relegated) Luton Town 2022/23 £170m 18th (relegated) Nottingham Forest 2021/22 £290m 16th Brentford 2020/21 £290m 13th Fulham 2019/20 £170m 18th (relegated) Aston Villa 2018/19 £290m 17th Fulham 2017/18 £170m 19th (relegated)

Despite all three clubs receiving parachute payments, which does decrease the financial impact of a play-off final win, Deloitte indicates that the victorious side could see an increase in their revenue of at least £170m in the next three seasons. This could rise as high as £290m if they survive their first season in the Premier League.

With the rift in quality between the newly promoted sides and the rest of the Premier League more evident than ever in the last two years, the Clarets, the Blades, and the Whites will see it as pivotal to survive in the top flight if they earn promotion via the play-offs. The extra £290m in revenue could allow them to follow in Forest's footsteps towards becoming a Premiership powerhouse.