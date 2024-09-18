Coventry City have had a slow start to the season as they look to win promotion to the Premier League.

The Sky Blues were a penalty shootout from reaching the top-flight a few years back, and the previous campaign was dominated by a remarkable FA Cup run.

That was proof that Mark Robins has real quality in his squad, and one of those key men is Haji Wright.

The USA international was signed for a club record fee of £7.7m, and he has scored 21 goals for the club so far.

Haji Wright's Coventry City Record (Source: Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 56 21 8

Haji Wright’s estimated weekly wages at Coventry City

As you would expect for someone who the club splashed out a big fee on, it is estimated by Capology that Wright is among the top earners at the Midlands outfit.

They claim that the forward is on around £25,000 a week, which is similar to Ellis Simms.

Of course, we stress that this is only an estimate, but it would be no surprise if Wright was among the highest paid players by Coventry.

Not only did they pay a big fee to bring him in from Turkish side Antalyaspor, where he had done very well, but he would also have had interest from elsewhere.

Part of the appeal of Coventry would have been the project in place, and the dream of reaching the Premier League, but the reality is that all clubs must be competitive financially if they are to sign players.

Having sold Viktor Gyokeres to Sporting CP, Coventry were in a position where they needed to attract a forward with a real pedigree, and that sale also meant they had the funds in place to make it happen.

Haji Wright is key to Coventry City

Wright signed a four-year deal with the Sky Blues on his arrival, so he is still contracted until 2027.

Therefore, there will be no panic from Coventry about a renewal right now, but they will know that Wright is a key player in their plans moving forward.

You would imagine the 26-year-old has ambitions of reaching the Premier League, and if that doesn’t happen with Coventry in the next year or two, then there may come a time when a potential transfer is discussed.

Plus, if a new deal is considered, Coventry will have to work out if they can offer improved terms to Wright if they remain a Championship side, and if they can stretch that budget as they continue to try and attract players who can help what is a good side.

But, right now, the only priority for all connected to the club is pushing up the Championship table, and it could still turn out to be a very memorable year for Coventry and Wright.

Ultimately, even taking in the money from the Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer sales, Coventry committed a lot to signing Wright, both from a transfer and wages perspective, if you believe the estimate.

Pleasingly for Coventry, Wright has delivered on the pitch, with his value rising, and he is an influential figure for Robins, so it looks like money well spent.