It has been a positive start to the Championship season so far for from a Sheffield United perspective.

Following their relegation from the Premier League after just a single year in the top-flight of English football last season, they will be looking to bounce back this time around.

Despite being handed a two-point deduction ahead of the start of the 2024/25 campaign for late transfer payments, Chris Wilder's side still sit sixth in the current standings.

They remain unbeaten in the league with three wins and two draws, which will give them hope they can compete for an immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

Sheffield United 2024/25 Championship record - as of 18th September 2024 Date Opposition Result 09/08/24 Preston North End (A) Won 2-0 17/08/24 QPR (H) Drew 2-2 24/08/24 Norwich City (A) Drew 1-1 01/09/24 Watford (H) Won 1-0 13/09/24 Hull City (A) Won 2-0

One player Sheffield United will no doubt be hoping can play a big part in their efforts to do that, is Gustavo Hamer.

Blades summer 2023 raid on Coventry City proving useful

Following their promotion to the Premier League in the summer of 2023, Hamer was one of the players who made the move to Bramall Lane.

The attacking midfielder joined the Blades from Championship side Coventry City, for a fee reported to be worth around £15million.

Despite Sheffield United's struggles last season, Hamer did provide some impressive in moments in English football's top-flight.

He has looked a threat in front of goal at the start of the campaign as well, having already got on the scoresheet three times in the league this season, including in Friday's win at Hull City.

So far, he has scored a total of eight goals and provided eight assists in 45 appearances in all competitions for the Yorkshire club.

As a result, it looks as though it may have been something of a coup for the Blades to keep him this summer, especially given rivals Leeds United reportedly made moves to sign him this summer.

But just how much is it estimated to be costing Sheffield United in terms of wages, to actually keep Hamer at the club?

Gustavo Hamer is among the top earners at Sheffield United

According to estimates from football finance site Capology, Hamer is currently earning £30,000 per week at Sheffield United, which works out at an overall salary of £1.56million per year.

The attacking midfielder signed a four-year contract when he joined the Blades last summer, meaning he now has three years left to go on his deal with the club.

As a result, his future at Bramall Lane is secure until the end of the 2026/27 season, meaning the club may need to pay him around £4.68million if he stays for the whole of his contract.

According to these figures, there are only two players on the books of Sheffield United with a higher weekly wage than Hamer.

They are on-loan Leicester City centre-back Harry Souttar (£40,000) and striker Rhian Brewster (£35,000).

Meanwhile, three other players are thought to be on the same £30,000 per week salary - midfielders Tom Davies and Vinicius Souza, and centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic.

As a result, Hamer is one of the top six earners in the Blades' squad, based on this set of predictions.

So with that in mind, it could be argued that on top of everything else, those of Sheffield United persuasion will surely be pleased to see Hamer making an impact, so that he is indeed earning his money at Bramall Lane.