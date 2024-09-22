It has been an excellent start to life back in the Championship for Derby County.

Derby were promoted back to the Championship following a two-year absence after finishing second in League One last season, and they do not look out of place in the second tier.

Pride Park has proven to be a fortress for the Rams in the early weeks of the campaign, and while they will need to improve their record away from home, they are on course to avoid the relegation battle that many had predicted for them.

One of the most impressive aspects of Derby's season so far has been their defensive solidity, particularly on their own patch, and centre-back Eiran Cashin has been crucial to that.

Cashin came through the Rams' academy, and he has established himself as a key player for the club since making his debut in December 2021.

Eiran Cashin's stats for Derby County (according to Transfermarkt) Season Appearances Goals Assists 2021-22 18 1 0 2022-23 52 1 1 2023-24 52 3 1 2024-25 6 0 0

The 22-year-old quickly developed a reputation as one of the brightest young talents in the EFL, and he was the subject of interest from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion last summer, with the Seagulls said to have been willing to pay up to £4 million to land his signature, but they ran out of time to complete the deal before the deadline.

Cashin signed a new contract to keep him at Pride Park until the summer of 2027 in February, but he admitted that the potential move to Brighton would have been a "life-changing opportunity" and he revealed that he had expected the move to be finalised.

If Cashin was disappointed to miss out on the chance to play in the top flight, he certainly did not show it, and after helping Derby to promotion, he was named in the League One Team of the Year, while he also won the club's Young Player of the Season award for the second consecutive campaign.

As Cashin's stock continues to rise, we looked at how much the defender is estimated to earn per week at Derby.

Eiran Cashin's estimated weekly wage at Derby County

According to Capology, Cashin earns £8,500 per week and £442,000 per year at Pride Park, but it should be stressed that those figures are estimates.

That makes Cashin the club's joint-fifth highest paid player alongside Jacob Widell Zetterstrom and James Collins, but he receives significantly less than the top earner, Nathaniel Phillips, who takes home £65,000 per week, although parent club Liverpool are likely to be paying a significant proportion of his wages.

Kayden Jackson (£12,000 per week), Jerry Yates (£12,500 per week) and Ben Osborn (£17,500 per week) are the other Derby players who earn more than Cashin, but as with Phillips, Yates' parent club Swansea City will be contributing to his salary.

The Rams are estimated to have a weekly wage bill of £175,462 and an annual wage bill of £9,124,000, and while they are still huge numbers, they are relatively modest compared to some of their Championship rivals.

As Cashin himself said, the potential move to Brighton last summer would have been a life-changing opportunity, and he would likely have received a big increase in his wages if he made the switch to the Amex Stadium.

Cashin will be focused on helping his side consolidate in the Championship this season, but given the way he has seamlessly made the step up to the second tier, it would be no surprise to see him attract Premier League interest over the coming months, and Derby could face a battle to keep hold of one of their prized assets in the January transfer window.