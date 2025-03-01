It's been four-and-a-half years since Eberechi Eze switched West London for South London, and the incredibly talented midfielder has come on leaps and bounds since joining Crystal Palace from Queens Park Rangers.

The 26-year-old is one of, if not the most, exciting players in the current Eagles team and he has played a key role in helping them recover from a disappointing start to the season.

With nine England caps to his name, the £16m fee with £4m in add-ons that the Premier League side paid in August 2020 is looking more and more of a bargain every week, however, the R's will be extremely pleased with the 20% sell-on clause that they hold.

Nevertheless, QPR supporters would still love to see Eze strutting around the Loftus Road pitch and Football League World has taken a look at how much the midfielder was estimated to have earned during his time with the club.

Ebere Eze's wage rose throughout his time with QPR

Eze made 112 appearances for the R's after making his debut in an FA Cup third round defeat to Blackburn Rovers in January 2017.

He joined Wycombe Wanderers on loan for the start of the 2017/18 season, playing 22 times for the Chairboys in League Two before returning to his parent club, featuring in 16 games.

However, it was in the following year that he became a core member of the starting XI, playing all but four of QPR's 46 Championship games, scoring four goals and registering three assists.

In his final season at Loftus Road, he started in every single game as the R's finished 13th, with Eze finding the back of the net 14 times, ending the campaign as the club's top scorer in the league.

There was a battle for his signature in the summer, but it was Palace who won the race for him.

However, QPR did get their money's worth for the midfielder during his time at Loftus Road, with Capolgoy estimating Eze to have earned £736,000 over the course of his four years in the first team.

The website has calculated that he was earning £404-per-week during his first full season as a professional, which eventually rose to £7,500-per-week in the 2019/20 campaign.

Eberechi Eze QPR stats by season (TransferMarkt) Season Apps Goals Assists 2016/17 1 - - 2017/18 17 2 1 2018/19 46 4 3 2019/20 48 14 8

This summer could be a good one for QPR with Ebere Eze likely to be targeted

With the 20% sell-on clause, QPR will be keeping a keen eye on Eze this summer as he could move on if Crystal Palace fail to finish in a European spot.

At 26, he is just entering his prime and the midfielder will have a great desire to play for a club capable of finishing in the top eight of the Premier League on a consistent basis, while a move abroad could also be on the cards.

Manchester City were keen on bringing Eze to the Etihad Stadium last summer, but a move never materialised and they may just return for him once this season comes to an end.

According to The Mirror, the Crystal Palace talent has a £68m release clause in his contract, and this will be reactivated in the summer and with Pep Guardiola's side not having the best of years for their very high standards, the former QPR star could be the perfect man to help take City back to glory while also handing the R's a decent pot of money.