Watford winger Ken Sema has played in the Premier League for the Hornets and internationally for Sweden, while his personality, ability, and hard-working approach has earned him the nickname 'King Ken' at Vicarage Road.

Ken Sema joined Watford from Swedish side Ostersunds, where he had played under former Chelsea boss Graham Potter, for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2018, with the Hornets playing in the top flight of English football.

Six years later, he has made more than 150 appearances for the club and built a relationship with the supporters that means he will always be welcome at Vicarage Road.

The 30-year-old tends to operate on the left-hand side, with his physicality and tireless work off the ball making him effective defensively, while his direct nature and crossing ability mean he is also dangerous going forward.

Here, we take a look at how much money Sema earns at Watford compared to a few of his teammates and other players in the Championship, as per data from Capology.com and their estimates.

How much money does Ken Sema earn at Watford?

According to data from Capology.com, which it must be stressed is merely estimated, Sema is reportedly earning £15,000 per week at Watford, meaning that he is paid a monthly wage of around £60,000 and a yearly salary in the region of £780,000. His contract is set to expire next summer, although the club does have the option to trigger a one-year extension to his deal.

Watford have two players who are among the highest earners in the division in former France and Italy internationals Moussa Sissoko and Angelo Ogbonna, who earn an estimated £45,000 per week. Imran Louza and Tom Ince are the only other players in Tom Cleverley's squad who are apparently paid more than Sema, earning £32,500 and £30,000 per week respectively, while goalkeeper Jonathan Bond is also paid £15,000 weekly.

Sema's reported weekly wage means that he earns more than the likes of Vakoun Bayo, Giorgi Chakvetadze, and Tom Dele-Bashiru.

Watford's estimated highest earners (Capology.com) Player Name Estimated weekly wage Moussa Sissoko £45,000 Angelo Ogbonna £45,000 Imran Louza £32,500 Tom Ince £30,000 Ken Sema £15,000 Jonathan Bond £15,000 Edo Kayembe £14,808 Daniel Bachmann £12,500

Other Championship players who are paid £15,000 per week according to the estimated data from Capology.com, include Sunderland midfielder Alan Browne, Sheffield United star Callum O'Hare, Leeds United striker Joel Piroe, and Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass.

Ken Sema is a popular figure at Watford

Sema helped the Hornets preserve their Premier League status during his debut season in England, before he spent a season on loan at Udinese as Watford were relegated to the Championship during the 2019/20 campaign.

He played a key role as Watford won promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking the following season, as he provided five goals and six assists, including an important strike in the Hornets' away victory over Blackburn Rovers.

In 2023, he received praise for becoming a role model for people with a stammer, which helped to highlight his positive outlook and infectious personality to the wider footballing world, as well as being beneficial to other people with a speech impediment.

He has featured regularly in the Championship during the last couple of seasons, and will be hoping that he can be part of another promotion-winning team under Cleverley this time around. Despite being one of the higher earners in the squad, he has been primarily used from the bench so far this season, but will no doubt be working hard to push for a place in the starting eleven.