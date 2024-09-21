Leeds United have a squad packed full of immense talent.

The Whites were relegated from the Premier League in 2023, but nearly made an instant return to the top flight in the last campaign, losing in the Championship play-off final to Southampton.

Since that day, the club has gone through a lot of changes, with Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter all making big money moves back to the Premier League over the summer.

However, Leeds have still been able to keep hold of key stars such as Dan James, Pascal Strujik and Wilfried Gnonto.

Despite this, their start to the season has not been the greatest, and Daniel Farke's position as manager has been called into question unless he can turn it around in the coming weeks.

His team is filled with players that came down with Leeds from the top flight, and Football League World has taken a look at how much James, one of the club's biggest investments, is estimated to be earning at Elland Road.

James is reportedly one of the highest earners at Leeds

After missing out on moving to the Whites in January 2019 from Swansea City in controversial circumstances, the 26-year-old was sold to Manchester United later that year for £15 million, with the Welsh club earning an extra £3 million in add-ons.

However, it nearly truly worked out for the winger in Manchester, and he completed a deal to join Leeds in 2021, making the switch to Yorkshire for a reported £25 million.

James has made nearly 90 appearances for the club, but was loaned out to Fulham in 2022/23 with the then 24-year-old looking for more regular game-time due to the approaching World Cup.

Nevertheless, since his return he has been fantastic for Leeds in the Championship, but there will be concerns over his potential high wage.

According to estimations from Capology, James is currently earning £50,000-a-week at Elland Road, with two years left on his deal.

Failure to win promotion back to the Premier League this season could well result in the former Swansea wonderkid leaving the club if the estimate is anywhere close to the truth.

Dan James Leeds United Stats (TransferMarkt)* Appearances 89 Goals 18 Assists 12 *Stats correct as of 17/09/2024

James must carry over his form from last season

James' performances last season were excellent, and although he started just 28 matches, he was still able to score 13 goals and register seven assists in 40 appearances in the Championship.

His best run of form started at the end of October and went through into December, with the Wales international finding the back of the net six times in seven games.

He has found his minutes limited so far in the new campaign, playing the full 90 just once, and now an injury has seen him miss the last two matches against Hull City and Burnley.

However, once he does return to full fitness, James should be placed back in the starting XI, having already proven what he can provide for the team with a fantastic goal away to Sheffield Wednesday. More moments like that will be needed to justify his reported wages.