Coventry City have been excellent at player trading over the past few years, with Viktor Gyokeres undoubtedly the chief success story for the club in the market.

The 26-year-old joined the Sky Blues on an initial loan deal from Brighton in 2021, and whilst he didn’t exactly impress during that temporary spell, scoring three goals in 19 games, the Midlands outfit saw enough to sanction a permanent move.

Coventry paid just £1m to the Seagulls for Gyokeres, and he would improve considerably over the next two years.

Viktor Gyokeres was a key player for Coventry City

The Swedish international found the net 17 times in his first full season at the club, and he followed that up with 21 goals in 2022/23, as Coventry reached the play-off final.

A heartbreaking defeat to Luton Town on penalties meant an exit was always on the cards, as Gyokeres’ all-round game, along with his goals, meant he was on the radar of many clubs.

Viktor Gyokeres' Coventry City Championship Record (Source: Transfermarkt) Season Appearances Goals Assists 2020/21 19 3 - 2021/22 45 17 5 2022/23 49 21 12

Plus, with the striker about to enter the final year of his contract at the CBS Arena, a transfer suited all parties.

Coventry City inserted sell-on clause as part of Viktor Gyokeres deal

In the end, it was Sporting CP who won the race to sign Gyokeres, with the Portuguese giants paying an initial €20m to the Championship side.

It has turned out to be inspired business, as Gyokeres has gone on to score over 80 goals for the club, which included 29 as the Lisbon outfit won the title last season.

As part of the agreement, Sporting CP had to pay a further €4m in bonuses, and whilst it wasn’t specified exactly what they were, given his prolific form, it’s likely they have been met.

Furthermore, Coventry included a 15% sell-on as part of the move, although Sporting CP had the option to reduce that to 10% by paying a €1m fee - which they unsurprisingly did back in July.

Coventry in line to profit if Arsenal sign Viktor Gyokeres

Including the sell-on looks to be a shrewd move by Coventry, as there has been plenty of speculation surrounding his future in the past 12 months.

Most recently, Arsenal have been credited with a strong interest, as Mikel Arteta looks to sign a new number nine in the summer.

It has been claimed that Sporting CP will demand €70m for their key man, which would obviously benefit Coventry. From the perspective of the Sky Blues, if a €70m fee is agreed, they will be entitled to 10% of the profit made.