Promotion means many things for a football club, the reward for a long and successful league campaign.

Whilst football will always be based on its competitive roots, clubs and players striving to play at the highest level possible, it is no longer possible to ignore the financial boosts promotion can bring to a club.

Football fans are well aware of the riches Premier League football gives promoted sides, but there is an increase in money following promotion at any level of the EFL.

Birmingham City, Wrexham, and Wycombe Wanderers are all chasing promotion to the Championship – and the financial benefits that comes with second-tier football.

Solidarity and basic award payments significantly increase following promotion to the Championship

A similar system operates throughout the EFL’s three tiers, with most clubs receiving equal amounts of money via solidarity payments and basic award fees.

But the difference in monies received in the Championship and League One is quite stark, with clubs in the second tier receiving almost five times more money in the form of solidarity payments and basic award fees.

Wrexham, Birmingham, and Wycombe will all have received £778,500 in solidarity payments this season, as well as a further £920,000 via basic award payments.

EFL Solidarity and Basic Award Payments 2024/25 League Solidarity Payment Basic Award Payment Total Championship £5,190,000 £3,210,000 £8,400,000 League One £778,500 £920,000 £1,698,500 League Two £519,000 £635,000 £1,154,000

Birmingham will have received a further payment following relegation from the Championship last term, with the EFL paying sides relegated from the second tier 11.1% of the Championship’s solidarity payments.

That works out to £570,090, with Birmingham only eligible to receive that payment for one season.

Of course, if the three aforementioned clubs go on to earn promotion, they will receive the entirety of the solidarity payments paid to Championship clubs via Premier League funding.

Solidarity payments are designed to minimise the gap between relegated clubs supported by parachute payments and Championship sides that have not recently been in the Premier League.

If Wycombe, Birmingham, and Wrexham go on to secure Championship football next term, they will receive £5,190,000 in solidarity payments, as well as a further £3,210,000 in basic award monies.

Higher profile of Championship allows Birmingham, Wrexham and Wycombe to improve revenue streams

But that is not the only increase in revenue promotion would bring to Wrexham, Wycombe, and Birmingham.

Clubs in the EFL also receive fees every time they are selected to have their games broadcasted on television, with the total earnt per match dependent on which of the EFL’s three divisions they are playing in.

Side are guaranteed a minimum of 10 games to be shown on TV, with home sides in the Championship previously receiving £100,000 as a facility fee, with away sides receiving £10,000.

However, when the new broadcasting rights deal with Sky Sports was announced in 2023, it was unclear how the facility fee would be split from the 2024/25 season onwards.

There are other increases in revenues, with the higher profile of the Championship leading to more sponsorship opportunities, as well as a more retail sales.

Away followings are larger in the Championship, whilst fickle fans are more likely to attend games at a higher level of football.