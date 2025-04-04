With the summer transfer window fast approaching in early June, some of the world's biggest and richest clubs will be getting their plans in order for who they're going to splash their cash on.

Some will look towards the Championship, where there have been some smart pick-ups for clubs across Europe in recent years - you only have to look at what Viktor Gyokeres is doing at Sporting CP following his departure from Coventry City.

And perhaps the one that most clubs will be targeting is Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham, who may not be as advanced as his older brother Jude was at his current age of 19, as he was putting in a season for Borussia Dortmund that earned him a Real Madrid move, but he is destined to be a top flight player in his own right.

Man United and Chelsea want Jobe Bellingham as £20 million price-tag mooted

Plenty of clubs are thought to be tracking the services of the wonderkid, who has been one of the Black Cats' standout players this season as they chase Premier League promotion.

According to various reports, including The Evening Standard, Man United are one of the clubs who are keen on the junior Bellingham as part of an expected big summer rebuild, and Chelsea are another club who were reported in March to be in for the teenager this coming summer.

And Football Insider recently reported that Sunderland will likely demand in excess of £20 million for the midfielder this summer, unless they are promoted to the Premier League, in which case they will be in a better position to ask for a lot more cash.

Jobe may have been excelling at the Stadium of Light this season and developing at a rate of knots, but it is Birmingham City whose academy he came through.

How much Birmingham City will earn from potential Jobe Bellingham transfer this summer

Making his debut at the age of 16 for their first-team during the 2021-22 season, Jobe ended up appearing 26 times for Birmingham City until his departure in 2023.

Many were surprised to see him head to a fellow Championship club at the time in the form of Sunderland, for a fee of around £3 million, with local reports suggesting a close relationship with the likes of sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and coach Mike Dodds, who both oversaw the Bellingham brothers' development at St. Andrew's, was key to his move to Wearside.

Birmingham though, despite losing Jobe so early on in his career, will continue to benefit from his development, especially with a future sale.

According to the Daily Mail, Birmingham hold a 15 per cent sell-on clause for Bellingham's future, which means that if he were to depart Sunderland for the £20 million fee that is mooted, City would stand to make £3 million, with the other £17 million staying at the Stadium of Light.

If however the clause is just based on profit, then the deal would only see Chris Davies' side net £2.55 million, as it would only take into account the £17 million difference between the price Sunderland bought him for and what they were cashing in on him for.