For a Burnley side with a few of their players attracting top-flight interest, the Clarets hierarchy - and supporters alike - must be dreading the January transfer window coming around.

But in the not too distant future, clubs will be able to try and prize their star players away, and Maxime Esteve is one name who is continually getting linked with a move away among some top-level performances.

West Ham and Wolves already registered their interest in Esteve over the summer, but a move did not arise, and instead, the French defender extended his contract in September.

The latest club to stake their claim in the race to sign Esteve though are Tottenham Hotspur, as exclusively revealed by Football League World, and with the size of Spurs as a club far superior to any of the others interested, Burnley could have a battle on their hands.

Naturally, the financial power Spurs have in the market far exceeds that of Burnley's, so the Clarets ought to be a little twitchy heading into January.

Here's how much Esteve is estimated to earn at Burnley, and his wages certainly won't deter Spurs.

Maxime Esteve isn't even close to being Burnley's top earner

Most Burnley fans would claim that Esteve has probably been one of their standout performers since he came into the team in February, and the year he's had in the side has more than justified the interest he's receiving.

That's not to say they'd be happy to lose him of course, so they'll have been delighted to see that he was one of a trio of Burnley stars to sign a new long-term contract in September, with Esteve penning a new five-year deal.

That contract protects Burnley in the market, and probably handsomely remunerated Esteve for his loyalty, but even still, Capology estimate that he's scooping only £15,000 per week.

In footballing terms, that's certainly not the biggest wage you're ever likely to see, but for a young 22-year-old still making his way in the game, it's a handsome salary.

It's actually estimated to be three times less than the largest earner at Burnley, with Josh Brownhill's estimated £45,000 a week leading the way in that department, and Clarets fans will argue that his impact isn't three times as much as Esteve's.

Maxime Esteve's current wage would pit him as one of Tottenham Hotspur's lowest earners

Amid the backdrop of continued injuries to defensive duo Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, it's unsurprising to see Ange Postecoglou courting a centre half with January on the horizon.

Esteve certainly fits the bill, with him being young and having plenty of room left to develop and make a profit, which ultimately fits the Spurs recruitment criteria.

He'd also come in earning a fraction of what his teammates would be, with his estimated £15,000 a week salary marking him out as what Capology estimate to be the second-lowest earner at the club.

Tottenham Hotspur's five lowest estimated earners (Capology) Name Weekly wage Djed Spence £50,000 Wilson Odobert £25,000 Lucas Bergvall £15,000 Brandon Austin £15,000 Alfie Whiteman £7,500

His former teammate Wilson Odobert made the switch from Burnley to Spurs in the summer, and he's estimated to be scooping £25,000 per week, which should give Esteve a realistic figure of the type of earnings he could achieve at Spurs.

For context though, Spurs' highest estimated earner is Heung-min Son on a whopping £190,000 a week, so he'd still be some way down the pecking order.