Luton Town have not had the return to the Championship that supporters would’ve been hoping for so far.

The Hatters finished 18th in the Premier League last season, leading to their immediate relegation back to the second tier at the first time of asking.

Rob Edwards will be hoping to guide the club back to the top flight, but their inconsistent form in the first half of the season has hurt their chances of a top six finish.

Results will need to turn around soon otherwise they risk falling too far behind the leading pack by the midway point of the season.

Given the financial impact of staying in the Championship for another year, it could lead to sales needing to be made in order to keep a healthy balance sheet.

Here we look at the cost of Luton’s average weekly wages, using estimated figures from Capology…

Luton Town’s weekly average salary

Luton spend an estimated £15,161 per week on their team’s salary, which amounts to an annual total of £424,500.

Compared to Burnley and Sheffield United, the two other sides to suffer Premier League relegation last season, they spend the least amount but there is not a huge difference between the clubs.

The Clarets have the highest wage bill, equating to an average weekly salary of £20,552, while Chris Wilder’s side have an average weekly salary of £16,885.

Related Rob Edwards reveals Luton Town considered signing star now at Hull City Edwards has admitted that he weighed up a potential move for former Luton loanee Cody Drameh during the summer.

Meanwhile, the likes of West Brom and Leeds United, the other clubs currently in promotion contention, both pay more than Luton, with Sunderland’s wage bill costing them significantly less.

The Baggies have an average weekly salary worth £17,660, while the Whites are paying far more at £30,783.

Sunderland’s pales in comparison, with the Wearside outfit paying £8,371 per week on average.

All of Luton, Leeds, Burnley, West Brom and Sheffield United have been in the Premier League this decade, which should explain this gap with the Black Cats, who were most recently in League One in 2021, with their last top flight stint ending in 2017.

Luton Town’s highest paid players

Luton’s highest paid player at the club is a three-way tie between Jacob Brown, Tahith Chong and Marvelous Nakamba.

The trio are all on a weekly wage worth £30,000, which is only slightly higher than Alfie Doughty’s £27,500.

Shandon Baptiste, Tim Krul and Thomas Kaminski are all next in line with a weekly salary worth £25,000.

Luton Town's top 5 earners (estimated figures from Capology) Player Weekly salary (£) Jacob Brown 30,000 Tahith Chong 30,000 Marvelous Nakamba 30,000 Alfie Doughty 27,500 Shandon Baptiste 25,000

Other players earning more than the average wage at the club includes Tom Krauß (£22,500 per week), Mark McGuinness (£20,000 per week), Andros Townsend, Cauley Woodrow and Tom Lockyer.

Compared to the highest paid players in the entire division, the Hatters rank quite low.

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford is earning £70,000 per week, making him the best paid permanent member of a Championship squad.

Junior Firpo comes in second, with Cardiff City’s Aaron Ramsey ranks third with salaries of £60,000 and £50,000 per week respectively.

Leeds have five players inside the top 10 best paid permanent players in the division, with Watford taking up two spots, Burnley with one and Cardiff with the remaining two.