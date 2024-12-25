Swansea City have enjoyed a relatively successful 2024/25 campaign so far, and goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux has played an important role in that since joining from Burnley in the summer.

Some eyebrows may have been raised when the Swans announced the signing of the 31-year-old, with Vigouroux having never played a competitive game at a higher level than League One, and as he failed to make a single appearance for Burnley.

However, having worked with the Chilean shot-stopper at Swindon Town previously, Swans boss Luke Williams trusted Vigouroux to make an impact at Championship level, and he's certainly done so, cementing his status as the club's number one goalkeeper.

The 31-year-old signed a two-year deal with the Swans, although there is an option to extend that by a year, and with that in mind we've taken a look at how much Vigouroux is set to earn during his time at the club.

Lawrence Vigouroux's estimated salary at Swansea City

It must be stressed that we are using Capology for this data and while it's not 100% accurate, it provides us with a useful and interesting insight into player's wages.

According to Swansea City's Capology page, Vigouroux earns an estimated weekly wage of £15,000, which makes him the club's fifth-highest earner, and it works out as a total of £780,000 a year.

Swansea City's highest earners (estimated) - Capology Player Weekly wage Annual salary Matt Grimes £22,500 £1,170,000 Kyle Naughton £20,000 £1,040,000 Harry Darling £19,231 £1,000,000 Kristian Pedersen £18,000 £936,000 Lawrence Vigouroux £15,000 £780,000

As the 31-year-old has a two-year deal at the club, it means that he is set to earn £1,560,000 during his stay in south Wales, although if the 12-month extension is triggered it would take that figure up to £2,340,000.

At the moment it looks like money well spent, and although things can change in football, it would be a surprise if Swansea don't decide to trigger a 12-month extension to Vigouroux's contract next season.

As for Vigouroux himself, the £15,000 a week he is reportedly earning at Swansea has seen him over double his wages from his time at Burnley, where he was estimated to be earning £7,000 a week, a huge increase on what he was earning at Leyton Orient.

It's easy to forget that just two seasons ago the 31-year-old was plying his trade in League Two, earning £90,000 a year, which works out as £1,731 a week as per Capology, so he's certainly enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent years.

It's been a whirlwind couple of seasons for Vigouroux, but he's thriving in south Wales, and he's finally fulfilling his potential in the Championship.

Luke Williams will be relieved that Lawrence Vigouroux gamble has paid off

Swansea were fortunate to have Carl Rushworth on loan from Brighton last season, and he proved an excellent addition, but it left Williams with some big boots to fill in the summer.

Supporters didn't know too much about Vigouroux prior to his arrival, as he'd spent most of his career in the lower leagues of English football, and his lack of Premier League and Championship experience made him a gamble, particularly as he'd gone a full season without playing.

However, Williams' decision to reunite with the former Swindon Town man has proved an inspired signing, and it hasn't taken the Jack Army long to warm to Vigouroux thanks to his shot-stopping prowess and impressive distribution.

Despite having no Championship experience, the Chilean looks a class act at this level and his signing has been an excellent one from Swansea's point of view.