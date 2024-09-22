Middlesbrough striker Emmanuel Latte Lath is one of the hottest names in the Championship, as Boro repelled significant transfer interest from across European football in the Ivorian international during the summer window.

Premier League side Ipswich Town lodged a last-minute Deadline Day bid for Latte Lath, which was reported to have been in the region of £20m, whilst Tutto Mercato Web had claimed that Wolves, Salzburg, Stuttgart and Monaco had all shown an interest in the player.

Despite it being understood that the striker was initially disappointed upon learning that he wouldn't be allowed to leave, Middlesbrough remained true to their 'not for sale' stance when it came to cashing in on their prized assets this summer.

So, with the in-demand marksman remaining at the Riverside Stadium for now, how much is the 25-year-old earning per-week on Teesside?

Latte Lath's estimated weekly Middlesbrough wage

With the nature of modern day football, and as the Championship continues to seemingly be flooded with further riches every year, second tier players are commonly handed eye-wateringly large salaries.

In the years since parachute payments stopped and the club emerged from years of financial regression due to the mishandling of transfer funds , Middlesbrough have become a club that has largely gone away from shelling out on big transfer fees and handing out Premier League-level wages to players.

Head of football Kieran Scott has played a leading role in helping the club discover top players for relatively small fees, and in-turn, trimming the wage bill whilst still producing a squad of players that can compete at the top-end of the division.

One of those they struck gold with is Latte Lath, having spent a reported £4m to bring him to the North East from Atalanta last year. So, how much is Boro's number nine earning?

Using Capology, - whose figures must be stressed as being estimates - they detail that Lath is earning an estimated weekly salary of £10,000 per-week, which works out as an annual salary of £520,000.

For a striker who has garnered so much big-money interest after scoring 18 goals in 36 total appearances for Boro during his debut season last term, if that figure is correct, you'd have to say that Middlesbrough have got their hitman on a relatively cheap contract.

Boro will surely require promotion should they wish to keep Lath long-term

As is the nature of littering your squad with top players in the Championship, the longer you stay in the division, the harder it becomes to retain their services.

Despite how much a player may enjoy playing for the football club, it often comes to a point where, for the sake of the players' career and the financial health of the club, a sale must be commissioned.

The 2024/25 season has that sort of feel to it when you look at Latte Lath and Middlesbrough, as it does with their other emerging stars such as Hayden Hackney and Rav van den Berg.

Michael Carrick's side are evidently all-in on winning promotion this season. If they weren't, one would've expected to see them cashing in on their sellable assets such as Lath.

Latte Lath's 23/24 Championship stats, per FotMob Appearances Goals Assists Avg. rating 30 16 1 7/10

Instead, they repelled interested party after interested party, refusing to be tempted by the cash injections they would've been set to receive.

By taking that stance, they've put their cards very much on the table for supporters, and indeed, the rest of the division to see. It's Premier League football next season, and anything other than that would be an obvious failure.

Failing to retake their seat among English football's elite next season would also in all likelihood condemn themselves to losing their star assets, as the sale of Lath, for example, has the potential to fund an entire calendar year of spending in one go.

Boro are taking somewhat of a gamble by waving away the wads of cashing being wafted in-front of their faces, as should Lath or indeed another one of their previous top performers has a down year, or suffers a serious injury, they may not see those kinds of transfer fees for them again.

But, Middlesbrough supporters will be prepared to bet on Carrick and his team to take them to the promised land this season, as the club look to finally reap the rewards of shrewd recruitment over the last few years.