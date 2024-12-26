As West Bromwich Albion mount another promotion push back to the Premier League this season, forward Josh Maja has been at the heart of it with his clinical touch in front of goal.

The Nigerian international had a torrid opening season in the West Midlands after joining on a free transfer from French outfit Bordeaux, with two devastating ankle injuries leaving him ruled out for the majority of the campaign and unable to be an instant hit at The Hawthorns.

In his second season in the blue and white stripes, the outlook is completely different, with Maja wowing the Albion faithful with his silky link-up play and eye for goal, with his 10 strikes so far this season making him the second-highest scorer in the division, at the time of writing.

With the 25-year-old showing what a tremendous asset he can be in the second tier, links about a move away from the Black Country have surfaced, with Spanish side Celta Vigo reportedly interested in securing Maja’s services to replace the experienced Iago Aspas.

With the January transfer window looming and Maja’s future up in the air, Football League World takes a look at his estimated wage at West Brom, and how it compares to the rest of the Albion squad.

We must stress that all estimates made in this article are from Capology.

Josh Maja earnings at West Brom

According to estimates made by Capology, the Baggies' frontman Maja is on £17,000 a week, ranking as the 12th highest earner at the club.

Maja is paid an estimated total of £884,000 a year, taking a large portion of the £441,501 paid a week on players and the annual spending of just under £23 million.

With Maja still having two years remaining on his current contract, the Baggies are expected to pay more than £1.7 million for the forward, but this could change if the club offers him a more lucrative deal to fending off the incoming interest.

Josh Maja earnings compared to rest of West Brom squad

As mentioned earlier, Maja has 11 players in the Albion squad who are estimated to be earning more than him.

According to Capology, Gianluca Frabotta, Karlan Grant and Alex Mowatt are all believed to be earning around £20,000 per week, while Grady Diangana (£20,385) and John Swift (£22,500) are also handsomely paid.

Placed above them is Paddy McNair, Jed Wallace and Darnell Furlong, who are all on a weekly wage of £25,000, while Daryl Dike is at £32,308. Mason Holgate is by far the highest paid player at the club, estimated to be on £70,000 a week.

Celta Vigo interest gives West Brom January transfer decision

Josh Maja’s wage at West Brom doesn’t appear to be too concerning from a financial perspective, given the club still finds itself in challenging waters on that front, but there is a case to be made of a new contract offer arriving to keep him in the blue and white stripes for the long-term future and increasing his salary.

The reported figure of a £17 million bid from Celta Vigo is a significant amount of money for any club at Championship level to receive, and the club will feel they could reinvest that cash into multiple positions to improve the overall quality of the squad.

The question is whether the sacrifice of goals is worth it at the top end of the pitch, with Maja excelling and proving to be a reliable goalscorer at this level when given a consistent run of game time.

There isn’t much hope of a return to the Premier League for Albion without a consistent goalscorer in the second tier, so the Baggies should be set on retaining him for the rest of this season at least and then potentially entering contract discussions over a new and improved deal.