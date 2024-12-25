Jack Rudoni was one of Coventry City's top targets throughout the 2024 summer transfer window, eventually signing from Huddersfield Town on a lengthy four-year deal.

The attacking midfielder was one of very few bright sparks in a dismal campaign for the West Yorkshire outfit as they found themselves relegated to League One for the first time since 2011/12 after a season of chaos, but one in which the playmaker was able to record a respectable five goals and three assists across 35 Championship appearances.

It seemed inevitable that Rudoni would leave the John Smith's Stadium as a result, with it being reported that the Terriers had set a £10m asking price for his services, although it was later revealed that the Sky Blues paid an initial fee of between £3.6m and £3.8m plus add-ons for the 23-year-old.

Despite the fact that the man who signed him at the CBS Arena in Mark Robins has since departed and been replaced by Frank Lampard, it looks likely that Rudoni is set to have a long-term future in this part of the West Midlands.

Therefore, with that being said, Football League World looks at the amount of money he is set to earn with Coventry if he fulfills the entirity of his contract.

Jack Rudoni's estimated salary at Coventry City

According to ESTIMATED figures from Capology, Rudoni, who played out just two seasons out of his four-year deal with Huddersfield after making the switch from AFC Wimbledon, was said to be earning a weekly sum of £11,923 with the Terriers.

Despite the well-documented ambitions and spending sprees which Coventry have enjoyed in the last two seasons after the sales of Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer, it may come as a surprise that, according to the same estimated figures, the midfielder is said to be earning just £12,500 per week at his new club.

The amount of money Jack Rudoni is estimated to earn during his Coventry City career

After earning the aforementioned weekly sum of £11,923 during his time in West Yorkshire, it has been estimated that Rudoni then took home an annual figure of £620,000.

This, over the course of his two-season stint under a remarkable eight permanent or interim bosses, saw the midfielder accumulate a figure of £1,240,000 from the club's coffers during that time period.

Jack Rudoni's weekly wages Total AFC Wimbledon £962 Huddersfield Town £11,923 Coventry City £12,500 All figures ESTIMATED as per Capology

After signing on the dotted line at the CBS with an ever so slightly increased weekly pay packet, Rudoni's annual salary on Doug King's wage bill is said to come in at a figure of £650,000.

Despite the fact that Capology hasn't acknowledged the accurate length of the his contract, an estimated earning across the full length of the deal can still be calculated.

With the aforementioned annual number of £650,000 in mind, between June 2024 and 2028, based on current figures, Rudoni could earn himself as much as £2,600,000.

Jack Rudoni's current placing on Coventry City's wage bill

Despite their remarkable upward trajectory and heavy investment in recent seasons, Capology estimates that the Sky Blues still have the fifth-lowest wage bill across the Championship with a weekly figure of just £217,231.

On the club's payroll, it is estimated that Rudoni is still the fifth-highest earner at City, with his weekly salary said to be £3,811 above the average figure across the squad, with his annual sum of £650,000 also £198,160 above the mean figure across the wage bill.

It is clear that, as a result of only being behind Brandon Thomas-Asante, Ellis Simms, Haji Wright and Luis Binks on the wage bill, Rudoni's potential is highly valued by the management and hierarchy at Coventry, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him earn the aforementioned £2.6m sum across what remains of his long-term contract.