Rohl's release clause is cheaper if Leicester are relegated to the Championship - only £2m.

The Foxes may wait until the summer to target Rohl and save half the release fee £4m for Premier League clubs.

Reports emerged on Friday morning that Leicester City are looking at Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl as a potential replacement for Ruud Van Nistelrooy.

The Foxes have endured a miserable return to the top flight, and sit on a measly 17 points after 30 matches. With 12 points between them and safety, it will take a Herculean effort to somehow keep them in the top flight next season.

However, Leicester may have already accepted their fate and be looking towards 2025-26. Manager Van Nistelrooy is under pressure, having not lived up to the hype surrounding him during his stint so far. This has seen reports from the Daily Mail emerge that the former Premier League champions are eyeing up Wednesday boss Rohl as a potential replacement for the Manchester United legend.

The German has been a target of Southampton for a long time, but could instead be on the move to their relegation rivals. A well-documented disagreement with Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri could see Rohl consider his options.

It's been made clear that the popular boss has a release clause, which Southampton were unwilling to pay earlier in the season. However, as per Alan Nixon, that clause will decrease should Leicester become a Championship club.

How much Leicester City will have to pay to poach Danny Rohl

As mentioned, Rohl could've been stolen away by the Saints before they appointed Ivan Juric earlier in the season. However, the Premier League's bottom side refused to meet the release clause in the German's Sheffield Wednesday contract.

This clause is reportedly worth £4m for Premier League sides, which both Southampton and Leicester currently are. Reports last month revealed a new revelation in the saga though, as that clause is different for Championship clubs.

If Leicester are relegated to the Championship and decide to approach the Owls boss, it would only cost them £2m to trigger his release clause. With their fate already looking all but sealed, the Foxes will more than likely be waiting until their return to the second tier is confirmed before making their move.

Rohl has performed a minor miracle with what he's done so far at Hillsborough. Despite the noise going on behind the scenes, the 35-year-old has turned Sheffield Wednesday into an established Championship side once again, which has attracted clubs higher up the pyramid.

Danny Rohl release clause is a no-brainer for Leicester City