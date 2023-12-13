Highlights Joe Gelhardt's current contract at Leeds expires in June 2027, and he earns a weekly wage of £15,000.

Hull City are interested in signing Gelhardt on loan, as they aim to reach the play-offs and believe he can contribute to their success.

Gelhardt's loan spell at Hull could be a turning point in his Leeds career, potentially leading to more opportunities or a permanent move away from the club.

Joe Gelhardt is in his fourth season with Leeds United, but his stay at the club may soon come to an end as interest from Hull City increases ahead of January.

The striker has displayed a lot of promise in his young career, but as his struggles in front of goal, and indeed for minutes, continue, Gelhardt needs regular first-team football to improve and become a clinical forward.

Here, Football League World looks at the wages of Gelhardt at Leeds and examines whether a move to Hull is possible.

Joe Gelhardt wage at Leeds

Estimations from Capology have Joe Gelhardt on a weekly wage of £15,000. The current contract for the England youth international is due to expire in June 2027.

The figure is reportedly nowhere near the highest earners within the club, with Capology reporting Patrick Bamford and Georginio Rutter at the top of the Leeds wage list, earning £70,000 a week.

These two players are rivals for Gelhardt in the main striker role, too, and this has seen the 21-year-old play in his alternative positions during his time at the club, in the attacking midfield and wing positions.

This tussle over the starting shirt between these three players, Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph, has Gelhardt way down the pecking order, which has increased speculation of him leaving the club with both Huddersfield Town and Hull interested.

Hull City interest in Gelhardt

Gelhardt featured in the Sunderland side that battled into the play-off semi-finals last season under Tony Mowbray, scoring six goals in 20 matches.

The form from that season has sparked interest from the Tigers as they continue their battle this season to reach the play-offs. Alan Nixon, via Patreon, reports that Hull are at the front of the queue to strike a loan deal for the 21-year-old.

Nixon said: "Ambitious Hull City are keen to sign Leeds United’s out of favour forward Joe Gelhardt.

"The Tigers want to make the play-offs and think Gelhardt could help them. He is not in Daniel Farke’s side and could go out on loan.

"Several Championship clubs are keen but Hull head the list.

"However they would have to pay top wages and also offer first team games."

Young talents are prospering at Hull City

Manager Liam Rosenior has had the midas touch in his management career with Derby County and Hull, bringing the best out of young players.

Hull has proved to be a fruitful place for the trio of Liam Delap, Tyler Morton, and Scott Twine, with the loanees having enjoyed their early months of the season in East Yorkshire.

Hull City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jaden Philogene Aston Villa Permanent Aaron Connolly Brighton Permanent Ryan Allsop Cardiff City Permanent Jason Lokilo Sparta R. Permanent Xavier Simons Chelsea Permanent James Furlong Brighton Permanent Tyler Morton Liverpool Loan Liam Delap Man City Loan Ruben Vinagre Sporting CP Loan Scott Twine Burnley Loan Bora Aydinlik Fenerbahce Loan

Adding another tool to the arsenal of the Tigers attack could prove to be the difference for the East Yorkshire side in their play-off ambitions, as he brings a different dimension to their attack.

Gelhardt will be hopeful that this loan spell may prove to be the turning point in his Leeds career, should he impress on the other side of Yorkshire. Daniel Farke would then need to sit up and consider Gelhardt moving forward, or the Englishman may decide to move away permanently should he enjoy his time in Hull.