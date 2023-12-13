Highlights Diarra's current wage at Huddersfield is £3,000 per week, but a move to Leicester could result in a significant increase in salary.

Brahima Diarra has been touted as having a bright future in the football world.

The Huddersfield Town midfielder has garnered a lot of interest from Championship sides, but Leicester City have been interested in the player since they were in the Premier League.

However, Diarra's contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024, so the future of the Parisian-born attacker has been heavily discussed.

Football League World examines the future of Diarra with fresh interest from Leicester City.

Brahima Diarra wage at Huddersfield Town

Diarra is currently earning £3,000 per week, according to estimations from Capology. The Malian underage international is currently one of the lowest earners in the Huddersfield squad, with the highest earner, Danny Ward, earning £22,500 a week.

The lowest earner in the Leicester squad is currently Wanya Marcal, with the Portuguese player earning the same weekly wage as Diarra currently. However, the highest earner at the Foxes is Jamie Vardy, who is currently earning £140,000 a week, according to Capology.

Should Diarra earn a move to Leicester, it would be expected that he would earn a wage hike from his current deal, and with the financial muscle of the Foxes, the increase could be quite significant.

Leicester City’s interest in Brahima Diarra

According to Alan Nixon, the Terriers are keen to sell the player in the January transfer window rather than letting the young star leave for free upon the expiry of his contract.

Nixon wrote on Patreon: "Huddersfield will cash in on midfielder Brahima Diarra in the window, with Championship interest.

"Diarra was linked with Leicester City when they were in the Premier League, and they may return with an offer.

"Terriers will sell Diarra rather than let his deal run down.

"Darren Moore is hoping for some early arrivals, with his transfer team working on a surprise foreign capture."

The talent that Diarra possesses will have the player not wanting to remain at a club flirting with relegation to League One, and there will be a desire to play for Leicester as the team fights for the Championship title, with promotion looking more and more likely as the season goes on.

Brahima Diarra season-by-season stats (Championship only) Season Apps Goals Assists 2023/24 15 - 1 2022/23 20 - 2 2020/21 1 - -

Brahima Diarra contract means it could be a cheap sale

Diarra’s estimated value is £258,000, according to Transfermarkt, but the likely fee Huddersfield will command is much higher. Nevertheless, with the contract expiring in the summer of 2024, potential suitors could steal the 20-year-old away from Huddersfield for less than his actual market value.

This fee would allow Darren Moore to sign some much-needed reinforcements.

The upcoming transfer window is the perfect opportunity for the Foxes to bring in their long-term target to ensure that the club does not risk becoming part of a battle for a freebie in the summer, even if he is more of a project player.

Leicester City could be good for Diarra

The signing of Diarra would add more excitement to an already impressive side, and with the ability of manager Enzo Maresca to bring the best out of young players, he could thrive at the King Power Stadium.

Maresca has got the best out of young players such as 19-year-old Abdul Issahaku Fatawu and goalkeeper Mads Hermansen. The signing of Diarra may prove to be another match made in heaven at Leicester.