Illan Meslier is once again feeling the heat at Leeds United, with the Frenchman coming under the microscope for two further errors against Swansea City at Elland Road.

Whilst the 25-year-old has enjoyed plenty of good moments during his spell in West Yorkshire, his performances this season have left a fair amount to be desired, particularly in high-pressure situations.

This has also led to plenty of transfer speculation regarding his own future with the Whites, as well as the club plotting potential moves for replacements, with the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Caoimhin Kelleher and Djordje Petrovic all linked with a transfer to LS11.

Since initially joining on loan from FC Lorient in August 2019, Meslier has become part of the furniture at Leeds under five permanent managers, with his salary taking a huge hike during a five-year spell as a permanent player after taking Kiko Casilla's place between the sticks.

With that in mind, FLW looks at how much he has cost Leeds over the course of his time with the club thus far, as pressure continues to mount on the former French youth international.

How much Illan Meslier has cost Leeds United during lengthy stint at Elland Road

After joining on loan from the French outfit in Marcelo Bielsa's second season with Leeds, Meslier was estimated to be one of the side's lowest earners, as per Capology, taking home a weekly salary of just £3,000 per week and £156,000 across a title-winning campaign in which Meslier made 10 appearances and kept seven clean sheets.

United then acquired the shot-stopper's services for a reported £5m on an initial three-year contract, in which his weekly wage increased to £10,000 per week and £520,000 for the club's first season of top-flight football since 2004.

An exceptional first season of Premier League football saw Meslier rewarded with a long-term contract until the summer of 2026, which was the last time the keeper put pen-to-paper on fresh terms at Elland Road, increasing his salary up to £30,000 per week and £1,560,000 per annum.

Illan Meslier's Wage Hike at Elland Road Weekly Wage 2019/20 (Loan) £3,000 2020/21 £10,000 2021/22 £30,000 2022/23 £30,000 2023/24 £30,000 2024/25 £30,000 All Figures as per Capology

This means that, since signing a permanent deal, Meslier will have earned an overall salary of £6,760,000 in the past five years, with his loan stint taking that to £6,916,000.

Where Illan Meslier currently ranks on the Leeds United payroll