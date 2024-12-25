With the January transfer window fast approaching, speculation is starting to gather pace about the future of Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Meslier initially arrived at Elland Road on loan from Lorient in the summer of 2019, and after he replaced Kiko Casilla between the sticks towards the end of the 2019-20 season, Leeds made the deal permanent following their promotion to the Premier League for a reported fee of around £5 million.

Aside from when he was dropped by Sam Allardyce for the final four games of the 2022-23 campaign in the top flight, Meslier has remained the club's number one goalkeeper ever since, but in truth, he has struggled to fully convince Whites supporters in recent years.

While manager Daniel Farke has stuck with Meslier this season, the 24-year-old has been guilty of making the occasional high-profile mistake, most notably in the 2-2 draw at Sunderland in October, and some sections of the fan base fear that his errors could potentially cost Leeds an automatic promotion spot.

Illan Meslier linked with Arsenal move

Despite Meslier's uncertain performances, he has been linked with a number of Europe's top clubs over the years, including the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid.

Meslier is once again attracting interest ahead of the January transfer window, with French top flight side Rennes said to be keen, while it has also been claimed that he is on the radar of Premier League giants Arsenal.

"There’s a few. Arsenal are looking at a goalkeeper. Possibly a goalkeeper could come in in January. I have been given a name. The Leeds goalkeeper is someone I’ve been told. I need to look into that. It’s not from one of my top sources if you like, but it’s one we’re keeping an eye on. Illan Meslier," journalist Steve Kay told KS1 TV.

As talk about a potential January move for Meslier continues, we looked at how much the goalkeeper is currently earning with the Whites.

Illan Meslier's current wages at Leeds United

According to Capology, Meslier takes home £30,000 per week and £1,560,000 per year at Elland Road, but it should be stressed that those figures are an estimate.

With a number of players from the Premier League days still on their books, Leeds have one of the highest wage bills in the Championship, and many of Meslier's teammates receive a bigger salary than him.

Leeds United's estimated highest earners (as per Capology) Player Weekly wage Patrick Bamford £70,000 Junior Firpo £60,000 Manor Solomon £60,000 Pascal Struijk £50,000 Daniel James £50,000

It is difficult to say exactly how much Meslier's wages could rise if he was to join Arsenal, but on the basis of the salaries of Gunners' current goalkeepers, he could be set for a significant increase.

David Raya has been Mikel Arteta's number one since making the move from Brentford last summer, and he is paid £100,000 per week and £5,200,000 per year, while second choice Neto is on £50,000 per week and £2,600,000 per year.

However, Raya and Neto both earn much less than Arsenal's highest paid player, forward Kai Havertz, who takes home a staggering £280,000 per week and £14,560,000 per year, so Meslier may have some way to go before he can think about receiving anywhere near that amount.

Given his struggles at Leeds in recent years, it would be a surprise to see the Gunners make a bid for Meslier in January, but as Neto is only on loan from Bournemouth, Arteta may need to bring in a new back-up to Raya in the not-too-distant future.

The Whites are said to be plotting an ambitious move for Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher if they are promoted to the Premier League, which could suggest they are planning for life after Meslier, but the Republic of Ireland international may be a little out of reach.