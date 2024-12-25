Ian Poveda signed for Sunderland during the summer transfer window after leaving Leeds United, where he is hoping to have a long stint at after moving here, there and everywhere in his early career.

The 24-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship, and the Owls were keen on striking a permanent deal for the Colombia international following his departure from Elland Road, but he joined Sunderland on a three-year deal instead.

Poveda was hampered by injuries during his loan spell at Hillsborough last term, which limited him to just 10 appearances, and he has also struggled to stay fit during his time at Sunderland so far.

It was the end of August by the time he made his debut for the Black Cats during their victory over Portsmouth at Fratton Park, but since then he has rarely been available for selection following another injury setback.

He returned to training on December 12 following an extensive recovery programme, as per the Sunderland Echo, which provided a boost for Regis Le Bris amid the injury problems in his squad, such as the one sustained by Tommy Watson.

Poveda will hope that he can positively impact Sunderland's promotion push during the remainder of the campaign, as he looks to make a return to the Premier League with the Black Cats.

Let's take a look at how much money Poveda is estimated to be earning during his stint at the Stadium of Light.

How much money does Ian Poveda earn at Sunderland?

According to the data available on Capology.com, which shows players' estimated earnings, Poveda is the 10th-highest paid member of Le Bris' squad.

The winger is believed to earn £9,000 per week at Sunderland, meaning it is estimated that he receives more money than the likes of Luke O'Nien, Eliezer Mayenda and Chris Rigg.

As per the data, Poveda earns a yearly salary of £468,000, which means that, by the end of his three-year contract, he will have been paid £1,404,000 during his time representing the Black Cats.

There is an option to extend the Colombian's contract by another year included in his current deal, and if that is taken up, he will have received £1,872,000 by the summer of 2028.

Chris Mepham, Daniel Ballard, Alan Browne and Salis Abdul Samed are estimated to be the top earners in the Sunderland squad, while Jobe Bellingham, Patrick Roberts, Dennis Cirkin and Anthony Patterson are the other players who are believed to receive a higher annual salary than Poveda.

Sunderland will hope that Ian Poveda can prove his worth

Sunderland will be hoping that Poveda can stay fit for an extended period of time and show that the decision to sign him on a three-year deal was a good one.

He is a player who has a good pedigree from his youth career, having been part of the academies at Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona, and also Manchester City, where he made his senior debut under Pep Guardiola.

After leaving City and joining Leeds United for an undisclosed fee in January 2020, he was part of their squad that won promotion from the Championship that year, before he made 14 appearances in the Premier League during the 2020/21 campaign.

There is no doubt that Poveda will be desperate to help Sunderland win promotion back to the top flight, and prove that he is worth every penny that he is estimated to earn during his time at the club.