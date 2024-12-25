Hannibal Mejbri was one of 16 players that Burnley signed in a summer full of change in East Lancashire.

The former Manchester United midfielder already had some Championship experience before arriving at Turf Moor.

He'd spent a season with Birmingham City in the 2022/23 campaign, giving him a nice grounding of what the second tier was going to be like before he was bought by the Clarets for £5.4 million, according to The Athletic - Burnley could end up paying an extra £4 million on top of that if certain add-ons are met.

Of course, though, he'd already made Premier League appearances for the Red Devils, so there was no doubting that he was going to be a quality player for Burnley.

The club's manager, Scott Parker, sees him as a fairly important asset to the team. Mejbri isn't one of the first names on the teamsheet by any means.

He is part of a squad that isn't short of quality, which has led to him making a number of bench appearances too, but it's a rare occasion when he isn't used by Parker.

When he joined, the Tunisian international signed a four-year-deal. Playing at Old Trafford brought with it a fairly lucrative deal for the Carrington product, but he's certainly not short of money now.

How much Hannibal Mejbri is estimated to make at Burnley per week

According to Capology - a website which estimates player salaries and other football-related finances - Mejbri will earn £20,000 per week this season. This figure does not include/factor in any performance-related bonuses.

It represents a reported £5,000 per week increase on what the website estimated him to be earning before he left Man United for Burnley.

In comparison to his Clarets teammates, the 21-year-old is by no means one of the highest earners, although he's much closer to the top spot now than he was during his time with the Red Devils.

Josh Brownhill tops the list of Burnley players for estimated weekly earnings, as per Capology, at £45,000. Not too far behind him, though, are Jay Rodriguez and Josh Cullen at £40,000 per week.

Those three players are all said to be on at least double what the Tunisian midfielder is on.

Burnley have one of the highest wage bills in the Championship, which is unsurprising given their recent Premier League status. Leeds United are the only side to top Parker's side when it comes to weekly and annual payrolls at £715,000 and £37,206,000, respectively.

Top 5 Championship wage bills (2024/25) Team Yearly payroll (£) 1st Leeds United 37,206,000 2nd Burnley 30,992,000 3rd West Bromwich Albion 22,958,000 4th Sheffield United 22,828,000 5th Luton Town 22,074,000 Source: Capology (figures are estimates)

How much Hannibal Mejbri will earn across his Burnley contract

An earning every seven days of £20,000 means that Mejbri is set to earn £1,040,000 per year with the Clarets. When you times that figure by four, to find out how much the 21-year-old will make over his four-season deal at Turf Moor, it comes to £4,160,000.

Burnley's recruiting of younger players has left them with a lot of big contracts on their books. For example, three players who are 21 or under - Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho and Mejbri - are all set to be paid between £4,160,000 and £5,200,000 by the time their contracts with the Clarets are up.

Centre-back Joe Worrall's contract is the biggest though. He will have earned £7,280,000 if he stays until the end of his deal, according to Capology, which may factor in what he was earning at previous club Nottingham Forest.