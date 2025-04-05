Grady Diangana’s West Brom contract is set to expire at the end of the Championship season.

The Baggies could lose the 26-year-old for nothing this summer unless a fresh deal can be agreed to extend his stay at The Hawthorns.

Diangana has been a regular presence in the side this season, with the Midlands outfit chasing a play-off place and promotion to the Premier League.

The forward joined West Brom from West Ham on a permanent basis in 2020 after an initial loan spell, helping Albion to promotion during that initial stint as the team finished second in the table under Slaven Bilic.

Here, we use estimated figures from Capology to work out how much Diangana has earned during his time at the club…

Grady Diangana’s West Brom salary since arriving in 2020

Diangana joined West Brom on an initial loan deal in 2019, playing 30 times in the league as the team earned promotion to the Premier League with a second place finish in the table.

During that first campaign with the Baggies, the DR Congo international was on a salary worth £5,000 per week.

Once he joined on a permanent basis in the summer of 2020, that wage was bumped up to £20,350 to reflect his status as a prominent part of the first team squad.

Related West Brom, Burnley, Wrexham and Coventry City plotting move for Rangers star There looks to be an intense Championship and League One battle shaping up for the player

He again received a minor increase for the 2021/22 season, despite West Brom now being back in the Championship, going up to £20,385 per week.

This led to annual salaries worth £260,000, £1,058,200 and £1,060,000, with the latter earned for each of the last three years.

This amounts to a total earning of £4,498,200 for his time with the Midlands outfit.

But there are now concerns over his future at the club, with David Prutton exclusively telling FLW that he expects there to be several clubs chasing his signature.

West Brom's top earners as Prutton makes Diangana exit claim