Preston North End goalkeeper Freddie Woodman has been linked with a surprising move to Manchester United, with his contract at Deepdale set to expire in the summer.

Woodman is nearing the end of his third season with Preston, after he joined the club on a three-year deal from Newcastle United in 2022, and it is fair to say that he has had numerous ups and downs in between the sticks for the Lilywhites in that time.

The Croydon-born stopper won the club's Player of the Year award in his debut campaign and mostly impressed throughout last season, but this term has seen his performances take a dip on occasion as he nears the end of his contract.

North End boss Paul Heckingbottom recently revealed that he is out of the remainder of the campaign with an ankle injury, so he may have played his last game for the club amid the Red Devils' interest.

Journalist Alan Nixon has claimed that United have shortlisted the 28-year-old ahead of the summer window, with the club planning to sign a domestic keeper as back-up to Andre Onana.

How much Freddie Woodman has earned at Preston North End as Manchester United circle

Woodman signed a three-year contract with the Lilywhites in 2022, and his earnings did not change from his time at Newcastle, according to Capology's estimates, as he continued to pick up £15,000 per week despite dropping to the Championship.

Those weekly earnings saw him take home around £780,000 in his first campaign at the club. He featured 49 times in all competitions that term, while conceding 65 goals and keeping 17 clean sheets as he scooped their Player of the Year award.

He has continued to pick up the same weekly wage over the last two seasons, with his contract length and terms remaining the same despite being North End's number one goalkeeper under Ryan Lowe and current boss Heckingbottom.

With his weekly and yearly wages in mind, Woodman has earned an estimated £2,340,000 since signing for Preston, according to Capology. That figure is likely to be closer to a definite amount by the time the campaign finishes next month.

Freddie Woodman's weekly earnings compared to his Preston teammates

Woodman will surely be pleased with his current £15,000 weekly wages at Preston, and his stature and impact on their squad is well reflected in how his teammates' wages compare to his right now.

Capology have the ex-Newcastle man down as the joint-top earner in terms of permanent Lilywhites players. Only Leeds United loanee Sam Greenwood is estimated to be on more, with £30,000 each week, but it is unclear how much of that the club will be covering during his season-long spell.

Woodman is listed as earning the same as both Ali McCann and Liam Lindsay near the top of the list, while veteran defender Robbie Brady is not far behind in third on around £13,500.

Preston North End's 2024/25 highest estimated earners Ranking Player(s) Estimated weekly wage 1. Sam Greenwood* £30,000 2= Freddie Woodman, Ali McCann, Liam Lindsay £15,000 5. Robbie Brady £13,500 6= Jordan Storey, Lewis Gibson £12,500 8. Brad Potts £12,000 9= Andrew Hughes, Jack Whatmough £10,000 Figures according to Capology, * denotes loanee

Prior to his injury a few weeks ago, the 28-year-old had made 44 appearances in all competitions this season for North End, and had only missed one game through suspension after being sent-off against Stoke City.

It is clear to see that he is valued at Deepdale as a solid second-tier shot-stopper, but the club may be happy to let him leave this summer if Heckingbottom has his own plans in mind for a new first-choice keeper.

Woodman may also become aware of the apparent interest from Manchester United, and would surely not turn down a move to the 13-time Premier League champions (1992 onwards) if they were to make a concrete approach to sign him on a free transfer in the coming months.