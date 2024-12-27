With the Championship nearing its halfway point and the race for automatic promotion heating up, the January transfer window promises to be make-or-break for those in the thick of the battle.

Leeds United and Burnley are two of the teams firmly in the running for a top-two finish, and January looks set to bring around an intriguing transfer battle, with the pair set to slog it out in an attempt to sign Brighton's Evan Ferguson.

Reportedly valued at £60m by Brighton, who have made Ferguson available on loan in January, the Republic of Ireland international would be a real coup for any team in the Championship, but it remains to be seen how realistic any potential move is.

It would seem that both Burnley and Leeds are in the market for a striker in January in an attempt to strengthen their respective promotion pushes, and with the pair competing directly against each other in the table, it's an intriguing battle worth keeping an eye on.

While the £60m wanted by Brighton isn't financially viable for either club, a loan move could be, depending on the kind of wages Ferguson is on at Brighton.

Here, we take a look at what wages he's estimated to be taking home on the south coast...

Evan Ferguson is estimated to be one of Brighton & Hove Albion's lower earners

As a club, Brighton have come on leaps and bounds in recent history, so much so that they're now deemed to be an established top-half Premier League club.

That, of course, has its perks, with the Seagulls playing in Europe last season, but with it will usually come a higher wage bill, something which Brighton have felt the full force of given they;re estimated to have some very big earners.

Ferguson isn't one of them though, as he's estimated by Capology to earn £30,000 per week, which although a healthy salary in the Championship, is nowhere near what they estimate Brighton's top earner to be on.

Brighton's top earner is estimated to be Ferdi Kadioglu, who Capology estimate scoops £87,500 per week, almost three times that what Ferguson takes home, but there is obviously a huge caveat.

Evan Ferguson Brighton Premier League stats by season (Transfermarkt) Season Appearances Goals Assists 24/25 11 1 0 23/24 27 6 0 22/23 19 6 2

Ferguson is only a young pro and is still making his way in the game, with this just his second full season playing at Premier League level, so his salary will naturally reflect that.

Evan Ferguson's salary compared to the Burnley and Leeds United squad

According to Capology's estimates, Burnley and Leeds United have the two largest weekly payrolls in the Championship, so they shouldn't have any issue covering his wages.

If Ferguson was to switch to Leeds, he'd just sneak in to be their joint-10th top earner, with his direct competitor for the striking spot, Patrick Bamford, estimated to be taking home over twice as much as Ferguson (£70,000).

Ferguson's estimated £30,000 per week wages would put him a much more modest level-seventh on Burnley's estimated list of top earners, although again, striking rivals Jay Rodriguez and Lyle Foster would both still be on more money.

That weekly wage, though, would prove small fry to one of these two sides if they got the deal over the line and he fired them to promotion.

He's the type of player who both hope will do that, but amid fierce competition for his signature, dropping into the Championship does seem improbable on the face of it.