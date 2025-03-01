Emmanuel Latte Lath set a new Middlesbrough and MLS transfer record with his £22.5m move to Atlanta United in the 2025 winter transfer window.

Completing his record-breaking move across the pond in early February, the Ivorian international is believed to have fetched Boro an initial sum of around £17.6m, with a further £4.9m in add-ons.

Having been brought to the Riverside Stadium in the summer of 2023 from Serie A side Atalanta for a reported fee of a little over £4m, it's a sale that earned Middlesbrough a major profit.

As such, it was the sort of cash injection that the Teessiders found too tempting to turn down, and they will no doubt believe that they can redistribute those funds across the playing squad to great effect.

Latte Lath was a star player for Middlesbrough, but was he being paid like one? Football League World, with the help of figures from Capology - which must be stressed are an estimate - take a look at how much Boro's former number nine earned during his 18 months in the North East.

Emmanuel Latte Lath's Middlesbrough career earnings may surprise Boro supporters

Middlesbrough are a club that has largely moved away from handing out big wage packets to their players, as they look to become more pragmatic with how they manage their finances.

Latte Lath's signing presented as being a fairly big gamble by Boro. Despite arriving off the back of a 14-goal season for Swiss top flight side St. Gallen in 2022/23, he'd failed to ever make a league appearance for Atalanta, and had spent the rest of his senior career on loan with various clubs across Serie B and C respectively.

Therefore, as per Capology, he was handed a modest weekly wage of £10,000. This would see him earn an annual salary of £520,000, which he would earn in full during his debut season with the club.

Emmanuel Latte Lath's Middlesbrough career stats (all comps) - per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 24/25 31 11 3 23/24 36 18 1

However, as Latte Lath departed Middlesbrough on 4 February 2025, the striker won't have earned that full yearly salary for the 2024/25 season.

As such, Latte Lath completed his move to Middlesbrough on Thursday 15 August 2023, which is when his Boro contract started. Therefore, we can deduce that he will have earned approximately a further 24 week's worth of £10,000 per week wages between 15 August 2024-4 February 2025.

That comes out at a sum of £240,000 earned during that period, which, when added on to the £520,000 he earned during his first year as a Middlesbrough player, allows us to estimate that Latte Lath collected a total amount of £760,000 during his time at the Riverside Stadium.

How Emmanuel Latte Lath's wages compared with fellow Middlesbrough teammates

For the amount of goals he scored during his time on Teesside, those financial figures make for pretty impressive reading as far as Middlesbrough's return on their investment is concerned.

So, was he among the highest earners among the two Boro squads he was a part of? Let's find out!

According to Capology, Middlesbrough's average weekly wage handed out in the 2023/24 season was £10,592, meaning Latte Lath fell just below average in that respect.

Boro's highest-earning player in the 2023/24 team was Sam Greenwood on £30,000 per week. He was followed by: Luke Ayling/Jonny Howson - £25,000 p/w, Paddy McNair - £20,000 p/w, whilst Lewis O'Brien, Matt Crooks, Isaiah Jones and Luke Thomas were all taking home £15,000 p/w respectively.

Marcus Forss - £14,038 p/w, Matt Clarke - £13,077 p/w and Darragh Lenihan - £10,192 p/w were the only other Middlesbrough players earning more than Latte Lath.

As for the 2024/25 squad, Middlesbrough paid an average weekly salary of £15,742, according to Capology, meaning Latte Lath was now a considerably below-average earner at the club.

Sevilla loanee Kelechi Iheanacho's £75,000 p/w wage packet - of which Boro contributed less than 50 percent towards - stood at the top of the wage bill.

In fact, Capology (as of 27/02/25) has Latte Lath listed as the 14th-highest-earning player in the Middlesbrough squad, which perhaps outlines why a big-money move to the MLS was so attractive to him.