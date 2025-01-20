Emiliano Buendia was a previous transfer target for Leeds United under Daniel Farke.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Whites hold a long-standing interest in the playmaker, who previously played under the German coach when they were both at Norwich City.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery claimed over the weekend that he wouldn’t stand in the 28-year-old’s way if interest arrived this month amid his lack of playing time for the Midlands outfit.

Buendia has made 11 appearances in the Premier League this season, with Villa chasing qualification for European competition.

However, all 11 times he played came as a substitute, highlighting how far down the pecking order he is at Villa at the moment.

Here we take a look at his current salary using estimated figures from Capology…

Emi Buendia - Aston VIlla league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2021-22 35 (22) 4 (6) 2022-23 38 (27) 5 (2) 2024-25 11 (0) 0 As of January 20th

Emiliano Buendia’s Aston Villa weekly wage

Buendia is estimated to be earning a weekly wage worth £75,000 per week, which is just below the average for first team players at Aston Villa.

The Argentine joined the Premier League side from Norwich in the summer of 2021, having helped the Canaries to promotion to the Premier League.

Buendia was initially an important part of the team at Villa Park, playing 73 times in the Premier League across his first two seasons at the club.

However, injuries have impacted his time there since, leading to just 11 more league appearances, falling down the pecking order under Emery.

The average salary at Villa is currently £77,519 per week, with the likes of Emiliano Martinez, Youri Tielemans and Boubacar Kamara all earning the most at £150,000-a-week.

Recent signings Amadou Onana and Donyell Malen have also become top earners at the club following qualification for the Champions League, with the pair both on a weekly salary of £140,000.

Ollie Watkins is another high earner, receiving £130,000 per week as the club’s talismanic striker.

Leeds United’s highest earners

Buendia’s £75,000 per week salary would make him the highest earner at Leeds, with Patrick Bamford currently receiving £70,000-a-week.

It remains to be seen how likely an agreement between Leeds and Villa will be this month, but his salary could prove a stumbling block in this case.

It is unclear whether the Whites would want to make the 28-year-old their highest earner, particularly when they have been shedding money from their wage books in recent windows with big player sales.

Junior Firpo is the second highest earner with a salary of £60,000 per week, but his departure from Elland Road is very possible in 2025 due to an expiring contract.

The defender has been linked with a move to Besiktas this season, raising further questions over his future.

Meanwhile, Bamford’s time with the club could also end soon, with the forward falling down the pecking order under Farke.

Pascal Struijk is the next highest earner at £50,000 per week, with the centre-back proving a crucial figure this season in the team’s promotion battle.

If Leeds are going to make a loan move for Buendia then Villa could cover some of his wages, but a permanent deal may prove tricky with his current salary.