How much does Swansea City’s squad cost compare to all other Championship sides?

Things are really starting to click for Russell Martin at Swansea City and there is plenty of positivity amongst the fanbase over what next season might hold.

The Swans have produced some impressive performances in recent weeks and climbed up the Championship table – with a top-half finish now looking a possibility.

Challenging for the play-offs will surely be the target next season and there are already noises coming out of the dressing room – most recently via midfielder Flynn Downes – that there is confidence they can secure a top-six finish.

Success in the transfer market may well be vital to ensuring the Swans can reach those heights and having joined last August, Martin will no doubt be keen to make the most of his first full summer window in South Wales and continue to build the squad he wants at the Swansea.com Stadium.

But what tools does he have to work with already, how do they compare to the rest of the Championship, and what does that say about the manager’s first season in charge?

To answer that question, we’re looking at how the cost of the current Swansea squad compares to the rest of the Championship, according to football finance expert Kieran Maguire.

The total cost of all the squads in the Championship per their most recent accounts come to £1,193 million. Over a third of the total relates to two clubs. pic.twitter.com/5wbgnveFjc — Price Of Football (@KieranMaguire) April 20, 2022

Maguire’s numbers indicate that Martin’s squad cost £31.6 million, making it the ninth-most expensive in the second tier this season.

That would suggest that the Swans’ current league position, 14th, is slightly below where they should be – though clearly there are other factors at play.

Supporters will no doubt be interested in how the Swans’ squad compares to that of rivals Cardiff City.

The current group cost £23.2 million less than the Bluebirds (£54.8m), which means their comparative league position – five points and 11 points above the club from the Welsh capital – should give fans even more bragging rights.

There are four clubs in the Championship – Sheffield United (£113.7m), Stoke City (£145.4m), Bournemouth (£198.6m), and Fulham (£233m) – with a squad that cost more than three times as much as the Swans, which highlights the size of the task facing them if they want to compete right at the top of the table.

That said, there are also clubs whose squads cost significantly less – such as Huddersfield Town (£17.2m) and Luton Town (£3.4m) – that are in the play-off places at the moment, illustrating that it is not necessarily all about how much you’re able to spend.

It certainly helps to be able to make strong moves in the transfer market, though, and Martin will be hoping he gets the chance to do that this summer.