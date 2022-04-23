How much does Sheffield United’s squad cost compare to all other Championship sides?

With little time remaining in the Championship season, Sheffield United are hoping that by the end of it they are a Premier League team once more.

The Blades were firing on all cylinders a few months ago under Paul Heckingbottom, however in recent weeks they have been a bit more inconsistent, with injuries to key players not helping one bit.

Their current squad though is one that for the most part was together two years ago when they had a very successful season in the top flight – it has been bolstered by a few loan players this season though.

Only die-hard Sheffield United supporters will get at least 20/25 on this higher or lower quiz

But how does United’s squad costs compare to the rest of their Championship rivals in particular? Let’s take a look from Kieran Maguire’s findings.

The total cost of all the squads in the Championship per their most recent accounts come to £1,193 million. Over a third of the total relates to two clubs. pic.twitter.com/5wbgnveFjc — Price Of Football (@KieranMaguire) April 20, 2022

It isn’t a shock to see that the Blades are high up in the list, ranking at fourth in the Championship’s current teams.

However it may be a surprise to see Stoke City eclipse them by over £31 million, however before last summer the Potters still had a number of high earners and expensive signings on their books – something that they’ve ended up dealing with over the course of the current campaign.

The only two other teams that are above the Blades are both AFC Bournemouth and Fulham, who have spent plenty of cash on their squads over the years and both look likely to be in the Premier League next season, with the Cottagers already securing their spot.

There’s a long way down past United though when it comes to the rest of the league, with West Bromwich Albion at £85 million in fifth position – some £28.7 million less than the Blades – and then the numbers get even smaller.

United have spent big money on the likes of Rhian Brewster, Sander Berge, Oli McBurnie and others, which brings their squad cost into nine figures, but the bargains such as John Fleck, Jack O’Connell, David McGoldrick and others keep their cost way below Fulham and Bournemouth.