How much does QPR’s squad cost compare to all other Championship sides?

QPR find themselves competing at the top end of the table once again after years of reduced spending as a result of Premier League indulgence.

Not so long ago, QPR were in the Premier League whilst making a number of costly financial decisions that impacted the club for the next five years.

Poor investment and a world record FFP fine held the club back to the point it’s only just recovering now under Mark Warburton. There’s been more investment in youth that has seen a number of quality youngsters pass through the doors at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

This return to spending normality has seen a huge turnaround in not only the quality of the playing squad, but the value as well.

Spending just £8.3million on their squad, QPR are the seventh lowest spenders on their squad in the Championship.

The most impressive aspect of the squad is that it’s made mostly of academy graduates, free transfers and the club have avoided paying over the odds for individuals.

Of the current squad, Stefan Johansen, Andre Dozzell, Chris Willock, Rob Dickie, and Lyndon Dykes all cost fees with the rest either being signed on a free transfer or brought through the academy.

Warburton’s side has also utlised the loan market, bringing in Premier League players like Andre Gray and Jeff Hendrick. This was done out of necessity to bolster their squad for the second half of season with injuries seriously impacting the progress of Mark Warburton’s side.

Both Chris Willock and Ilias Chair highlight the importance of this change in philosophy for QPR with Chair coming through the academy and Willock signing for less than £1m.

They’ve provided 31 goal contributions between them with both missing large portions of the season for various reasons, but the overall value they add is huge.

Rob Dickie and Jimmy Dunne are also perfect examples with Dickie arriving for a reported fee of £1.8m and Dunne on a free transfer. Both players are mainstays in this side and clubs could come knocking in the future, with QPR likely to sell any of their assets at a higher costs than when they were purchased.

It shows that QPR have been punching well above their weight this season, with the likes of Stoke and West Brom sat behind the R’s whilst spending much more.

The prudent approach to recruitment has been the foundation for success in the league for QPR and should be continued. The mix of bright, young players with experienced heads will serve QPR better in the long run, as opposed to the scattergun approach in their years chasing Premier League football.

With QPR likely to miss out on the playoffs and clubs circling for their best players, they’re likely to make more money to reinvest in their side, making Warburton’s side much more sustainable.