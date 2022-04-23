How much does Nottingham Forest’s squad cost compare to all other Championship sides?

With not long left of the Championship season to go, Nottingham Forest have put themselves in a great position to win promotion to the Premier League – a place they haven’t been since the year 1999.

Since Steve Cooper’s arrival in September 2021 to replace Chris Hughton, the Reds have been resurgent and at times have looked borderline unstoppable.

The Welshman was backed in January to change up the squad as well, with the likes of Keinan Davis, Sam Surridge and Steve Cook coming in to bolster the team and it all looks to have worked out perfectly so far.

But how does the cost of Forest’s squad compare to their Championship rivals? Let’s take a look.

The total cost of all the squads in the Championship per their most recent accounts come to £1,193 million. Over a third of the total relates to two clubs. pic.twitter.com/5wbgnveFjc — Price Of Football (@KieranMaguire) April 20, 2022

The most recent accounts that Forest published shows that they are one of 12 clubs who had player costs exceeding the £30 million mark.

There was a big gap of £7 million down to the 13th place in the list in the form of Reading, but Forest’s £30.8 million total is not even close to Fulham’s figure of £233 million – which will have been taken from their Premier League squad of last season but it will be a similar number still with their squad not changing too much.

Considering their recent performances, you’d have to say that Forest’s numbers are quite good when it comes to how they’ve been going about their business.

And when you see that Birmingham City have higher costs yet are struggling at the wrong end of the table, it shows that it’s not all about spending money on transfer fees and wages – you need a good management team as well.

Perhaps the most surprising number in the whole list is that bitter rivals Derby County have squad costs of more than double of Forest’s.

However as their accounts were only last filed at the end of the 2017-18 season, their costs are slightly skewed and with the effects of administration this season, you’d imagine that Forest have spent and are spending a lot more on their players.