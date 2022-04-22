How much does Huddersfield Town’s squad cost compare to all other Championship sides?

Huddersfield Town continue to punch above their weight under Carlos Corberan in the Championship this season.

Victory tonight against Barnsley will confirm a place in the play-offs with two games to spare, a scenario that felt an absolute pipedream after last season’s struggle and a lacklustre start to the current campaign.

What’s remarkable about what Town have done this season is the fact that they are mixing it with some real heavyweights in the Championship.

Kieran Maguire (Price of Football) has recently been looking at each Championship club’s squad cost, as per their latest set of released accounts.

The finance guru outlines how Huddersfield’s cost is £17.2m, with only 10 clubs operating on a smaller budget: Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End, Barnsley, QPR, Millwall, Coventry City, Peterborough United, Hull City, Luton Town and Blackpool.

The total cost of all the squads in the Championship per their most recent accounts come to £1,193 million. Over a third of the total relates to two clubs.

Luton (£3.4m) are perhaps one of the only clubs that can match Huddersfield when it comes to massively outperforming this set of accounts, as Nathan Jones’ side currently sit fourth and only two points adrift of the Terriers, seemingly bound for the play-offs.

The division’s top-two are miles in-front of the rest when it comes to outlay: Fulham (£233m) and Bournemouth (£198.6m).

They are currently the only two sides above Huddersfield in the table, with Fulham already promoted and Bournemouth the heavy favourites to join them in the Premier League next season.

Huddersfield are outperforming the remaining 11 sides, though, despite their superior spend.

These figures are based off the club’s last set of published accounts, so are centred around a previous campaign. Nonetheless, it’s a build-up to what’s gone on this season and considering Huddersfield’s movement in terms of transfers in the last couple of transfer windows, it isn’t like they’ve become the third biggest spenders in the division to reach third in the table.

They are punching well above their weight in the Championship and have an opportunity to reach the Premier League, a division that opens new doors when it comes to finances.

