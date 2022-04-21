How much does Blackburn Rovers’ squad cost compare to all other Championship sides?

The 2021/22 season does feel as though it has been one of two halves for Blackburn Rovers.

After an excellent start to the campaign saw the Ewood Park club mount a push for automatic promotion to the Premier League, a run of just two wins from their last 15 games means Tony Mowbray’s side are now facing an uphill battle to claim a Championship play-off place.

Rovers now sit eighth in the second-table, three points adrift of the top six, with three games of their campaign still to play.

But how does that current position compare with the investment they have made in their squad, in relation to the funds the rest of the teams in the Championship have put into theirs?

Here, we’ve taken a look at the cost of Blackburn’s current squad, and where that puts them in terms of investment against their league position in the second-tier, according to Football Finance Expert Kieran Maguire.

The total cost of all the squads in the Championship per their most recent accounts come to £1,193 million. Over a third of the total relates to two clubs. pic.twitter.com/5wbgnveFjc — Price Of Football (@KieranMaguire) April 20, 2022

As per Maguire, the cost of Blackburn’s current squad is £16.4million – much of which is likely to have come from the big money signings of attacking duo Ben Brereton and Sam Gallagher.

That means that Rovers now have the 15th most expensive squad in the division, in comparison with their current eighth place standing in the league table.

That means that the Lancashire club are higher in the table than nine teams (Reading, Birmingham, Swansea, Bristol City, Cardiff, Middlesbrough, Derby, West Brom and Stoke) that have invested more money into their squads, than Blackburn have.

Some of those, in particular Stoke and West Brom, have invested at least five times more in their squad than Blackburn have to date.

However, there are also two teams – Millwall and Luton – who have invested less into their squad than Rovers, but are currently above Tony Mowbray’s side in the Championship table.

With that in mind, it seems that while the recent collapse that has cost Blackburn a genuine shot at automatic promotion will understandably be frustrating, these figures do give some credence to the argument that the club are doing rather well to be where they are, considering the number of clubs they are ahead of, who have put a great deal more money into building their squads than Rovers have.