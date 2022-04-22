How much does Birmingham City’s squad cost compare to all other Championship sides?

Birmingham City have struggled to really get going this season and have been firmly rooted near the bottom of the division, with Lee Bowyer’s future called into question at the club.

The Blues would have hoped to be closer to the top end of the league but have instead had to make do with more of a relegation battle instead. After a heavy 6-1 defeat to Blackpool last time out, there are now people calling for their manager to leave too.

With the season set to fizzle out though, Kieran Maguire (also known as ‘The Price of Football’) has released a tweet showing the cost of each squad in the Championship this season.

Having looked at where the Blues squad ranks then, how does it hold up compared to their divisional rivals?

The squad for them comes to a cost of £31.1m in total. Considering the lack of money within some of the teams in the second tier, it actually places the Blues quite highly up the rankings and sees them have a squad more expensive than 13 other teams.

The total cost of all the squads in the Championship per their most recent accounts come to £1,193 million. Over a third of the total relates to two clubs. pic.twitter.com/5wbgnveFjc — Price Of Football (@KieranMaguire) April 20, 2022

When you consider some of the teams below them in terms of value too, it perhaps raises more question marks as to how they are performing with such an expensively combined team and also shows that good management and a united playing squad can see off more costly teams.

One such side below them for example is Nottingham Forest, who are well amongst the promotion contenders. So too are Huddersfield, Blackburn, Millwall, Luton and Coventry – who have all had excellent seasons and all have a less expensive side than Birmingham.

Upon reflection then, perhaps throwing money at the problem doesn’t always work. Lee Bowyer should, if given time, be able to get rid of some of the more costly deadwood in his side and ensure a focus on recruiting talent and potential over throwing money at expensive flops.