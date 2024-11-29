Queens Park Rangers have struggled in the Championship so far this season and their estimated weekly wage bill suggests that should not come as a huge surprise.

QPR enjoyed a resurgence last season following the appointment of Marti Cifuentes as head coach to replace Gareth Ainsworth, with the Spaniard guiding the club clear of the threat of relegation to League One and securing an 18th-place finish in the second tier.

Given their upturn in form under Cifuentes last term, there was some hope at Loftus Road that the Rs could kick on this season but it has proven to be a difficult 2024/25 campaign for the West Londoners so far.

Prior to their much-needed victory over Cardiff City in Wales on Wednesday night, QPR had gone 13 games without a win in all competitions, suggesting that it could be a long season for the club if they cannot use the result against the Bluebirds as a catalyst to turn their campaign around.

It should perhaps come as no surprise that the Hoops are among the sides towards the bottom of the division, as according to Capology's estimations, they rank as one of the bottom three clubs in the Championship when it comes to estimated weekly wage bills.

QPR's weekly wage bill is the third lowest in the Championship

OnlyPortsmouthandPlymouth Argyleare estimated to spend less money per week on players' wages thanQPR, as perCapology.

Leeds United have the most costly wage bill in the second tier, with an estimated £708,000 being paid to the playing squad on a weekly basis at Elland Road.

Highest estimated weekly wage bills in the Championship (Capology.com) Club Estimated weekly wage bill Leeds United £708,000 Burnley £596,000 West Bromwich Albion £441,500 Sheffield United £439,000 Luton Town £424,500 Norwich City £417,500

At the other end of the list, QPR are believed to pay their players a combined total of £208,462 per week.

Swansea City, Coventry City and Oxford United are the other three clubs to join QPR, Plymouth and Pompey in the bottom six for estimated weekly wage bills in the Championship.

Considering how little they are estimated to be paying their players compared to other clubs in the division, it is somewhat understandable that the club has struggled for form so far during the 2024/25 campaign.

The biggest underperformers have been Cardiff, with their estimated wage bill ranking them seventh in the list, while Luton Town and Hull City have also not produced the results that their estimated weekly wage bills should warrant.

Steve Cooper is QPR's highest earner

One member of the current QPR squad is estimated to earn double what the next highest earner receives, according to the data provided by Capology.

Experienced defender Steve Cook is believed to earn £30,000 per week, while Jack Colback, Michael Frey, and Morgan Fox each receive £15,000 each week.

The lowest earner in the first-team squad is Rayan Kolli, who is estimated to be paid just £500 each week, suggesting that he receives £26,000 per year.

In comparison, Cook's estimated annual salary is £1,560,000.

The highest-paid players in the Championship are believed to be Mason Holgate and Patrick Bamford, who are each paid £70,000 per week by West Bromwich Albion and Leeds respectively.

As per the database on Capology, no player in the second tier is estimated to be paid less than Kolli.