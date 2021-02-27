Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘How much do Man United want for him?’, ‘Flying’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans want one thing after key moment against Derby

Published

8 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest will be hugely frustrated at Friday night’s result.

A clash with Derby County was expected to be a difficult test and on paper that seemed to be the case as the two sides played out a 1-1 draw.

In truth Chris Hughton’s side deserved a lot more.

Forest were dominant for long spells but were dealt a late sucker-punch as Colin Kazim-Richards scored a stunning equaliser late on in the game.

But that shouldn’t detract from one man’s performance.

James Garner is enjoying a wonderful time at the City Ground since completing a loan move in January.

He’s quickly established himself as a key player for Hughton’s team and even got his first goal for the Reds against their fierce rivals, Derby.

Supporters are really lapping up his performances at the moment and after seeing his goal against the Rams it seems that plenty of fans would like to see the club try and sign him again in the summer.

Here’s what some fans had to say.


