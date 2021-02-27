‘How much do Man United want for him?’, ‘Flying’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans want one thing after key moment against Derby

Nottingham Forest will be hugely frustrated at Friday night’s result.

A clash with Derby County was expected to be a difficult test and on paper that seemed to be the case as the two sides played out a 1-1 draw.

In truth Chris Hughton’s side deserved a lot more.

Forest were dominant for long spells but were dealt a late sucker-punch as Colin Kazim-Richards scored a stunning equaliser late on in the game.

But that shouldn’t detract from one man’s performance.

James Garner is enjoying a wonderful time at the City Ground since completing a loan move in January.

He’s quickly established himself as a key player for Hughton’s team and even got his first goal for the Reds against their fierce rivals, Derby.

Supporters are really lapping up his performances at the moment and after seeing his goal against the Rams it seems that plenty of fans would like to see the club try and sign him again in the summer.

Here’s what some fans had to say.

How much do United want for him? — jake parr (@jakep2808) February 26, 2021

Our boy is FLYING over at Forest. @ManUtd — Austin (@AustinMKell) February 26, 2021

I dont even have to ask how he played this time — James🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🔴 (@JamesWelford2) February 26, 2021

Brilliant player. Good vision for a pass and good at tracking back. Still need to learn his trade thou so an other loan deal in a hard league like the championship will do him a world of good. Raw talent Man U have got and one for the future. — Liam Evans (@liamevansnffc) February 26, 2021

Defo need to try get him for next season. Let him learn his trade in a hard league and then Introduce him to first team prem. Raw talent and man u got a gem with him. — Liam Evans (@liamevansnffc) February 26, 2021

Sign him — Luke Bowers (@lukeureds89) February 26, 2021

Announce his permanent move — ⚜️🚀 BHC (@BrianCIough) February 26, 2021