Saido Berahino experienced an action-packed career in the Black Country - burning brightly but briefly in the West Bromwich Albion first team.

The young forward burst onto the scene in 2013, scoring a hat-trick against Newport County in a League Cup match in August before being the hero at Old Trafford a month later, coming off the bench to score the winner in a 2-1 victory over Manchester United.

Berahino, following loan spells with Northampton Town, Brentford, and Peterborough United, went on to score five Premier League goals in his breakthrough campaign as he cemented his place in the starting eleven.

The Burundi international scored 14 top-flight goals the following season, as well as four against Gateshead in the FA Cup, attracting attention from some of the top teams in the division.

The Baggies reportedly rejected multiple bids from Tottenham Hotspur the following summer with his time at the club hitting a difficult patch. With four goals all season, he eventually made his move away from the Black Country 18 months later, signing for Stoke City.

A talented prospect, we take a look at his estimated weekly wage while at the club, according to Capology.

How much did Saido Berahino used to earn at West Brom?

According to Capology's estimations, Saido Berahino was believed to be on £20,000 per week in his breakthrough 2013/14 campaign - a figure which is likely closer to the reported £14,000 per week by the Daily Mail after a mid-season increase from £850 per week.

That rose to £25,000 per week the following year in Berahino's best season at The Hawthorns, until he reportedly received a significant increase in his final year at the club, 2016/17 season, to £80,000 per week.

It was reported by the Daily Mail in December 2016 that the former England youth international had been offered £60,000 per week, tripling his salary under Tony Pulis with Albion fighting for a top-half finish.

Where did Saido Berahino go after leaving West Brom?

In search of a fresh start, Berahino joined Stoke City in January 2017 for a reported £12 million fee but ultimately struggled to make an impact in Staffordshire.

The striker failed to score in 28 Premier League appearances across two seasons as the Potters were condemned to the drop, where he scored three goals in the second tier with the side languishing in 16th position.

The now 30-year-old joined Zulte Waregem in the summer of 2019, scoring eight goals during his time at the club, including a short loan spell with Charleroi.

Berahino returned to England in August 2021 to play under former coach Darren Moore at Sheffield Wednesday, scoring eight times for the Owls in their League One promotion push, including a hat-trick and assist against Cambridge United in an emphatic 6-0 win.

His time in Yorkshire, however, was short-lived after leaving the club at the end of the season in search of a new challenge, making the move to Cypriot side AEL Limassol, where he currently plies his trade.

Berahino didn't quite hit the heights that his breakthrough seasons at West Brom suggested he would.