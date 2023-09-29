Southampton enjoyed a long stint in the Premier League, lasting 11 years in the top flight following promotion in 2011/12, and during this period the club was home to a number of great players who have since gone on to further their respective careers at the top level of domestic and European football.

As well as the long serving members such as James Ward-Prowse, Adam Lallana and Jose Fonte across this period of time, under an array of different managers, the Saints were able to attract a number of gems to the club.

One of those was the Senegalese winger Sadio Mane, who joined from Austrian outfit RB Salzburg for just £10m under Ronald Koeman in the summer of 2014.

Mane left a lasting impression on Saints supporters before his £34m move to join Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool two years down the line, but Football League World have decided to look more in-depth at the financial aspects of his career at St Mary's.

DISCLAIMER: All figures used are estimates as per Capology.

How did Sadio Mane perform overall for Southampton in his two seasons?

Mane would end his first season in England with 10 goals in all competitions, as well as breaking a Premier League record for the fastest hat-trick, with his three goals in a 6-1 demolition of Aston Villa coming in the space of just two minutes and 56 seconds.

That season, which was also Koeman's first in the dugout at the club, saw Southampton continue their significant progress following promotion three seasons prior, as they came seventh as Mane struck up a strong partnership with the likes of Graziano Pelle.

The following campaign, and what would be Mane's last on the South Coast saw him improve on his goal tally, reaching 15 strikes and ending the season as the club's top scorer in all competitions as the Saints finished sixth and qualified for the UEFA Europa League.

These performances would see him become one of many Southampton players who would move to Anfield in a short period, as the Reds forked out a £34m fee for his services.

What was Sadio Mane's financial situation at Southampton?

The then 22-year-old agreed a four-year contract with Southampton upon his arrival according to the Daily Echo.

Now whilst Mane was only with the club for half of that time, he earned an estimated $54,609 per week according to Capology figures, which translates to £44,773 and $2,839,675 over the course of one season, which amounts to £2,328,206 and therefore an estimated total earning of £4,656,412 across his tenure with the club.

What has happened to Sadio Mane since his departure from Southampton?

Mane's career since his exit from St Mary's has been hugely successful, having won the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Club World Cup as well as the FA and Carabao Cups throughout a six-year stint at Anfield, where he would form a formidable attack alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

He would score 120 times in 269 appearances for Liverpool, before moving to Bayern Munich where he would win the Bundesliga in his only season. Mane is now representing Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, where he has so far scored 6 goals in 7 appearances for the Middle Eastern outfit.

Capology estimate that the 31-year-old has earnt a career total of $66,650,156 (£54,657,793).