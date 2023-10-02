Highlights Ross Wallace was a well-remembered figure at Sheffield Wednesday due to his impressive set-piece and crossing ability.

He initially earned £10,000 per week at the club, which was lower than the highest earner, but received a pay rise as promotion neared.

Wallace played a significant role in helping Wednesday reach the Championship play-off final in 2015-16, but they ultimately lost to Hull. He made 124 appearances and scored 13 goals for the club.

Ross Wallace is a name that may not go down in Sheffield Wednesday legend, but he's certainly a well-remembered name in Hillsborough.

Nobody quite thought he'd be a starting signing after arriving from Burnley, but the Dundee-born Scot became a prominent figure for three years in South Yorkshire. His set-piece and crossing ability was there for all to see - and that brought him good fortune at Hillsborough.

But with Wednesday undergoing financial difficulties towards the end of their second-tier reign a few years back, it begs the question of how much their stars were earning - and Football League World takes a look at how much Wallace was on per week.

Note - these figures are an estimate from Capology

What was Ross Wallace's weekly wage at Sheffield Wednesday?

According to Capology, Ross Wallace earning £10,000 per week upon signing for Sheffield Wednesday from Burnley in 2015. With the highest earner at that time being Aiden McGeady on a reported £42,000 per week, it was quite a way off being top of the tree for the diminutive Scotsman, though it would appear that with promotion nearly on the cards for the Owls, Wallace would receive a pay rise.

That he did. Capology estimate that Wallace was on £12,000 the following season as Wednesday reached the play-off semi-finals, though he fell further down the wage bill in terms of influence.

There were no shorter than 12 players on £20,000 or more that season l, with loanee Jordan Rhodes earning £60,000 - though Wednesday were likely only paying a fraction of that.

And it was a similar story in Wallace’s final season at Hillsborough. He remained on £12,000 in his final season at the club, with Rhodes joining the Owls permanently and his wage dropping to £35,000.

How did Ross Wallace do at Sheffield Wednesday?

Wallace was an incredibly underrated player in his time in South Yorkshire. He single-handedly dragged the club to a Championship play-off final in 2015-16 with two goals across two legs against Brighton, though it was in vain as Wednesday lost 1-0 to Hull at Wembley with the Tigers securing an immediate return to the top-flight.

124 appearances and 13 goals across his Wednesday career, Wallace was one of the shining lights of a brilliant Wednesday side who were ever so close to returning to the Premier League.

What did Ross Wallace controversially say about former Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal?

Speaking on then-Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal, Wallace recalled a moment where he'd 'had enough' of the Portuguese boss. Wallace said: "He (Carvalhal) was fuming, we had a lost a few and we weren't playing good.

"He came in and he had these glasses. He came in, he had them in his pocket. He said, 'today I am finished' and I was like 'yes he's been sacked, I've had enough of him'.

"He was like 'today I am finished, I am done'. He blamed us! He said 'all you have got me sacked, I am finished'. We were like, we're gutted for you mate but s**t happens, we've lost a few games.

"He turns around, faces the wall, he's got the top band specs that still have the glass in it, puts them on, it's one of the funniest things I've ever seen.

"He puts them on and goes 'this is the new me' with his top man shades on. I was sat next to Hoops (Gary Hooper) and under the table, we were like that (trying not to laugh).

"You know what the WhatsApp groups are like with the lads in the dressing room, the glasses with the nose and the moustache the lads were photoshopping them on the manager."