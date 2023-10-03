With Norwich City having spent plenty of time in the Premier League over the last decade or so, naturally, they have spent money on players in order to compete.

As with any recruitment at a football club, some of those signings have been better than others.

Indeed, in that sense, one name that the club will perhaps not look back on with the greatest fondness is Dutchman Ricky van Wolfswinkel.

How much did Norwich City pay for Ricky van Wolfswinkel?

Especially considering the reported fee that the Canaries paid for him.

Indeed, back then, Norwich City reportedly paid a fee of £8.5 million to Sporting Lisbon for his signature.

Despite that, van Wolfswinkel's impact at Carrow Road was incredibly minimal, with the Dutchman doing very little to help the club survive that season.

The Dutch forward played 25 games in the Premier League that season, but managed to score just one goal.

This was a far cry from the tally of 14 that he had produced in Portugal for Sporting the season prior, which had convinced Norwich to sign him in the first place.

In the end, Norwich went on to be relegated that season, with van Wolfswinkel going on to be loaned out for two seasons after before being sold for a fraction of what he was signed for.

With all of the above said, though, below, we've taken a look at the contract van Wolfswinkel was on, and his estimated earnings whilst at the club.

How much did Ricky van Wolfswinkel earn a week at Norwich City?

Of course, when it comes to salaries, clubs rarely, if ever, make player wages official unless it is mandatory to do so.

That means that officially, we do not know what Ricky van Wolfswinkel earned during his time at Norwich City.

However, we can use Capology to get a rough idea on this.

Capology makes estimates on salaries across various sports, and even verifies some of their figures where possible.

We must stress once again, though, that these figures are simply estimates.

With that said, taking a look at Capology's data on Norwich City from the 2013/14 season, we can see that Ricky van Wolfswinkel was earning an estimated gross weekly wage of £30,000 at Carrow Road.

That means that the Dutchman was earning a gross annual salary of £1,560,000.

At the time, this would have made Ricky van Wolfswinkel the club's sixth highest earner, according to Capology's estimates, with Jonas Gutierrez, Joseph Yobo, Sebastien Bassong, John Ruddy and Johan Elmander all estimated to have been earning more.

Gutierrez was the estimated top earner at Norwich at the time, with Capology's data suggesting he could have been earning a gross weekly figure of £45,000.

With Capology estimating that the average Norwich City player earned £16,738 at the time, van Wolfswinkel earned nearly double that.