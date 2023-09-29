Peter Crouch was a long-standing member of the Stoke City squad during the Potters’ time in the Premier League.

Tony Pulis led the club to the top flight in 2008, ending a 23-year wait to return to the first division.

Stoke finished 12th, 11th and 13th in their first three campaigns in the Premier League before signing Crouch from Tottenham Hotspur.

The forward was an England international that had competed for the likes of Liverpool, Aston Villa, Portsmouth.

The now 42-year-old signed for the club for a reported fee worth £10 million, and went on to feature over 200 times for Stoke before departing in 2019.

Crouch helped the team finish 14th, 13th, ninth, ninth, ninth and 13th in the Premier League before the club was relegated in 2018.

During that time, he contributed 44 goals over seven seasons, including a peak of 10 in his debut year in Pulis’ side.

What was Peter Crouch earning during his time at Stoke City?

According to estimated figures taken from Capology, Crouch signed to the club in 2011 with a salary worth £45,000-a-week.

The striker initially signed a four-year deal in 2011 that was set to keep him at the club until the summer of 2015, but a two-year extension saw him reduce his weekly wage.

Crouch was in the final few years of his career by this stage, having just turned 34 by the time he agreed a new contract with Stoke.

This new deal reduced his salary by £5,000 per week, meaning he was now earning £40,000-a-week.

Crouch signed one last contract extension that kept him to the end of his Stoke career before joining Burnley in 2019.

This contract reduced his salary once again, this time by another £10,000 per week.

This means Crouch ended his playing days at Stoke earning a salary worth £30,000-a-week as the club suffered relegation to the Championship.

Was Peter Crouch ever the highest paid player at Stoke City?

Crouch was one of the biggest names in the squad upon his arrival in Pulis’ side in 2011, having competed in the Champions League and the World Cup during his career.

As a result, he was the highest paid player at the club during his first contract with the Potters.

His £45,000-a-week salary was equal to that of Wilson Palacios and Ryan Shawcross, who were both also quite important to the team at that stage.

Shawcross was club captain as the club had now established itself as a regular presence in the mid-table of the Premier League.

Crouch’s status as the highest paid player in the club disappeared by the time he agreed to an extension in 2015.

Xherdan Shaqiri was earning £65,000 per week during this period, with Mame Diouf, Philipp Wollscheid and Shawcross all earning more than the now 42-year-old.

Crouch slipped even further down the pecking order at Stoke following his next contract extension.

The likes of Wilfried Bony, Saido Berahino and Marko Arnautovic moved to the top of the pay scales at Stoke, earning £100,000-a-week, £80,000-a-week and £50,000-a-week respectively.

By then, Crouch was one of the lesser paid players in Mark Hughes’ squad.