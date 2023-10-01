Leicester City will be looking to make an instant return to the Premier League this season.

The Foxes suffered relegation to the Championship in the 2023/24 season, ending their nine-year stay in the top flight.

It was nine years that every Leicester fan won’t want to forget, as the club remarkably won the Premier League and the FA Cup, as well as played in the Champions League and the Europa League.

But it all came to a crashing end last season, and while fans will be disappointed, it is a chance for new manager Enzo Maresca to build the club once again and get them competing at the top.

Changes throughout the summer were inevitable, so it wouldn’t have come as a surprise to see James Maddison leave the King Power Stadium to return to the Premier League.

The England midfielder joined Tottenham Hotspur in a deal worth £40 million, singing a five-year contract.

So, with Maddison in the Premier League, here at Football League World, we decided to look to see how much the player was earning a week at Leicester City.

How much did James Maddison used to earn a week at Leicester City?

The Foxes signed Maddison in 2018 from Norwich City in a deal that was believed to be less than double what he was sold for in the summer.

The 26-year-old impressed with the Canaries, and that earned him his chance to play in the Premier League with Leicester.

During his five years at the club, Maddison played 203 times for the Foxes, scoring 55 goals and recording 41 assists. The midfielder played such a big role in the club’s history, as he helped them win the FA Cup and the Community Shield.

When he left Leicester last summer, he was leaving as one of the club’s biggest earners. According to Capology, he was estimated to be on a weekly wage of £110,000, which adds to £5,720,000 a year.

He was said to be the second-highest earner, as striker Jamie Vardy led the way, with a wage of £140,000 a week.

This meant that during his time at the club, Maddison doubled his wage from when he previously joined the club, as Capology estimates that he was on £55,000 a week when he arrived from Norwich.

How is James Maddison getting on at Tottenham Hotspur?

Maddison has made a very positive start to his Spurs career, as he has played in all six league games the club has played, and his form has earned him an England call-up.

The midfielder has already got two goals to his new for his new club and has four assists in the bag, with two of them coming in the North London derby against Arsenal.

Maddison has already implemented himself as an important player in Ange Postecoglou’s side and has seemingly taken his game to a new level.

Spurs needed players to step up to the plate after Harry Kane’s departure, and it seems the former Leicester City man has done just that.

But looking back, Leicester fans can be pleased to say that they had Maddison on their books and helped the player grow into what he is becoming now.