Coventry City's players have come in for a lot of flak in the last week.

After the sacking of Mark Robins, and the comeback draw against Sheffield United, the Sky Blues' playing staff were criticised by Chris Wilder for their lack of effort for the previous boss, claiming that, had they have worked as hard as they did against the Blades for Robins, that he would still be in a job.

"I've been debating whether to say this or not, but maybe if they'd run around a little bit more like that today then the manager might still be in his job, because they've got a really talented group of players, really talented," said Wilder to Sky Sports, following the entertaining 2-2 stalemate.

Based on the team that they have been over the past couple of seasons, this Coventry team is certainly underperforming at the moment. There is plenty of time for that to change, though, and a new manager bounce could spark that.

The money the club has made from selling players like Gus Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres has allowed them to go out and splash the cash a bit too, with many millions going on their wage bill.

But what does their wage bill roughly look like?

All wage-related data is taken from Capology and are estimates.

Coventry's expenditure on weekly wages

City are said to pay out £212,731 per week in wages. That figure - the amount paid to a whole squad - compared to the weekly wage of a good Premier League footballer, is not exactly towering, and it is nowhere near some of the higher bills in the Championship.

Capology states that Coventry have the fifth-lowest weekly wage bill in the English second tier. The only clubs that are behind the Sky Blues in this regard are two newly promoted sides (Oxford United and Portsmouth), plus Plymouth and Queens Park Rangers.

At the top end of the league for money paid to players every seven days is Leeds United, unsurprisingly, who are estimated to hebdomadally pay their playing staff a collective wage of £708,000 - a 333% increase on what Doug King sends out.

Coventry's yearly wage bill

If you expand the weekly wages of Coventry over a year-long period, the number that pops out, representing how much they pay their players per year, is £11.062 million, as per Capology. This is, again, dwarfed by those at the top end of the league, who endow their players with collective wages of £30 million+, in the cases of Leeds and Burnley.

Coventry City's wage bill compared to the two highest 24/25 Championship wage bill (Leeds United and Burnley) Weekly wages on players (£k) Average player wage (£k) Yearly wages on players (£m) Coventry City 212.731 8.509 11.062 Leeds United 780 20.552 30.992 Burnley 596 30.783 36.816 Data taken from Capology

Coventry City's highest paid player

The reported top earner at the CBS Arena is Luis Binks. The former Bologna defender, who joined Coventry permanently in the summer, is said to be on £30,000 per week, and he barely cracks into the Championship's top 50 earners.

The two highest earners in the division - Mason Holgate and Patrick Bamford - are supposedly on more than double what Binks earns, at £70,000 per week.

Next after the Dutchman is the now injured Haji Wright. The American pockets £5000 less than Binks every seven days, as per Capology, as does Ellis Simms.