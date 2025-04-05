After a stunning season in the Championship, Burnley defender CJ Egan-Riley has reportedly caught the eye of Premier League side West Ham United.

Egan-Riley joined Burnley from Manchester City in the summer of 2022, but despite being brought to the club by Vincent Kompany, he barely featured under the Belgian, making just six appearances in two years.

The 22-year-old even had two loan spells away from Turf Moor with Hibernian and Jong PSV, and Clarets supporters could have been forgiven for assuming that he would make a permanent exit in the summer after returning from his stint with the latter.

However, after being handed a surprise opportunity at the start of the season, Egan-Riley has now firmly established himself in Burnley's starting line-up, and the decision to bring him back into the fold has been a masterstroke by head coach Scott Parker.

Egan-Riley has built up a formidable partnership at centre-back with Maxime Esteve, and after helping the Clarets break Championship defensive records this season, he is seemingly emerging on the radar of other clubs, which will be a big concern for the Lancashire outfit.

West Ham United plotting CJ Egan-Riley move amid Burnley contract uncertainty

Remarkably, Burnley have conceded just 11 goals in their 39 league games this season, and they have kept a total of 28 clean sheets so far, which is a new Championship record.

Scoring goals at the other end has been a problem for the Clarets at times this campaign, so their automatic promotion push has certainly been built upon their incredible defensive solidity, and Egan-Riley has massively contributed to their success at the back.

CJ Egan-Riley's Championship stats for Burnley this season (as per Sofascore) Appearances 34 Starts 33 Goals 1 Clean sheets 24 Interceptions per game 0.9 Tackles per game 1.6 Balls recovered per game 4.5 Clearances per game 4.4 Passing accuracy 86%

After such an impressive season, Burnley supporters should be relishing the prospect of seeing Egan-Riley at the heart of their defence for years to come, but with his contract at Turf Moor set to expire in the summer, he is facing an uncertain future.

Parker made it clear in January that he is keen to tie Egan-Riley down to a new deal, telling the Burnley Express: "It's important, I think that goes without saying.

"The trust I've put in CJ and the quality that he has, I think he's vital for us and hopefully we can get to a position where CJ feels that – and I'm sure he does, I'm sure he feels a commitment that we've given him as coaches.

"The situation is his situation, but hopefully we can sit around and try and get a contract sorted out for him."

However, in the latest update on Egan-Riley's situation, Parker admitted last month that no further progress has been made on a potential new contract, and ExWHUEmployee has now claimed that West Ham are ready to step up their interest in the defender by making him an offer in the coming weeks.

As speculation about Egan-Riley's future continues to gather pace, we looked at how much he is currently earning in Lancashire.

Related Exclusive: Stark Premier League warning given to Burnley FC Don Goodman believes the Clarets do not have the squad to compete at the top level

CJ Egan-Riley's estimated wages at Burnley as West Ham circle