Leeds United have once again been linked with a potential summer move for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher.

According to GiveMeSport, the Whites are eyeing the Republic of Ireland international as they start planning with the Premier League in mind.

Daniel Farke’s side have not guaranteed their place back in the top flight just yet, but they lead the way at the top of the Championship table going into the March international break.

The Yorkshire outfit are aiming to return to the top division at the second time of asking after narrowly missing out last year, coming third in the table before losing the play-off final to Southampton.

Here we take a look at how much Kelleher’s current wages cost, via estimated figures from Capology, ahead of a possible move to Elland Road for next season…

Caoimhín Kelleher’s weekly wages at Liverpool FC amid Leeds United interest

Kelleher is under contract with Liverpool until the summer of 2026, meaning this summer could be the ideal time to cash in on the goalkeeper.

The 26-year-old has proven a useful asset under both Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot, stepping into the team during Alisson’s injury issues, leading to him playing 18 times in the Premier League across the last two campaigns, keeping five clean sheets.

Caoimhín Kelleher - Liverpool league goals conceded and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances Goals Conceded (Clean Sheets) 2020-21 2 1 (1) 2021-22 2 2 (1) 2022-23 1 4 (0) 2023-24 10 11 (2) 2024-25 8 9 (3) As of March 19th

However, with Liverpool signing Valencia and Georgia international goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili ahead of 2025-26, it seems likely that Kelleher will be on the move, with the Reds already securing their succession plan.

As per Capology's estimated figures, Kelleher is one the lower-paid players at Liverpool, earning £10,000 per week with the Premier League side.

It was reported by Football Insider in February that Kelleher is refusing a new deal, which surely would come with a sizable pay increase given his greater role in the side compared to when he last signed on the dotted line in 2021.

This will be good news for Leeds if their interest in the player is serious, as a summer move would be increasingly likely if Kelleher enters the final 12 months of his contract.

However, any move will also likely see the goalkeeper seek a significant pay increase and a guarantee of becoming first choice between the sticks.

With Illan Meslier currently at Elland Road, Leeds will have a major decision on the Frenchman’s future if Kelleher arrives this year, having made plenty of mistakes during the course of the last two seasons which have cost United points.

Illan Meslier’s Leeds United situation and current wages - could he make way for Kelleher?

Meslier has been first choice at Leeds for five years now, but has come under criticism from supporters for the number of mistakes he’s made in that time.

The Frenchman is estimated to be earning in the region of £30,000 per week in the Championship, which is just below the club’s average salary of £31,109.

It was reported by the Daily Mail in January that the Whites would be open to a sale of the 25-year-old in the summer, but it remains to be seen whether there is a market for him.

Kelleher would certainly be an exciting addition if a replacement is signed for Meslier given how well he’s performed for Liverpool when called upon.

The Irishman has experience playing in the Champions League, as well as in a side currently romping away with the Premier League title.

But first Leeds’ focus must be on closing out their own pursuit of the Championship title, with the team only two points clear of third place Burnley with eight games still to play.