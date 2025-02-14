Callum Wilson looks set to depart Newcastle United at the expiry of his contract this summer, with Championship clubs Leeds United and Coventry City attributed with interest.

Free agents are an attractive proposition for clubs up and down the pyramid with no transfer fees involved, but out-of-contract players can demand more in terms of wages from potential clubs.

TBR Football claim that Coventry and Leeds, alongside Premier League side West Ham, hold an interest in the 32-year-old.

With Newcastle’s Saudi Arabian resources well-known in English football, Wilson is currently on very healthy terms at St James’s Park – but how much exactly does the striker earn?

Callum Wilson’s estimated Newcastle wages

Wilson signed his current contract in September 2023, extending his stay on Tyneside until the summer of 2025.

It has been reported that Newcastle do hold an optional extension clause in the deal, but after an injury-strewn spell with the Toon, it appears likely Wilson will part ways with the Magpies.

Wilson’s gametime this campaign has been limited to six appearances thanks to a hamstring issue, with the striker producing just one goal.

Whilst The Athletic state that Wilson is one of Newcastle highest-earners, Capology’s estimate claims the 32-year-old is currently on £46,000 a week.

That places the forward some distance off Newcastle stars such as Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, who are both estimated by Capology on wages of £160,000 and £150,000, respectively.

Callum Wilson’s current contract compared to leading Championship stars

According to Capology, Leeds are already shelling out big wages for an injury-prone striker of their own.

Capology estimate that Leeds forward Patrick Bamford is the second-highest earner in the Championship, and the highest-earner on a permanent contract in the second-tier with £70,000 a week wages.

Middlesbrough loanee Kelechi Iheanacho is estimated to be on slightly more, with a weekly wage of £75,000.

However, it must be said that Iheanacho is loan from La Liga club Sevilla, explaining the Nigerian international’s estimated high wages.

Aside from Bamford, Leeds have a few players on bigger estimated wages than Wilson's reported pay at Newcastle.

Top Leeds earners 2024/25 (According to Capology.com estimates) Player Estimated wage Patrick Bamford £70,000 Junior Firpo £60,000 Manor Solomon £60,000 Daniel James £50,000 Pascal Struijk £50,000

Wilson’s former employers, Coventry City, are estimated by Capology to be paying far more modest wages.

Capology estimates that centre-back Luis Bink is on £30,000 a week, whilst January signing Matt Grimes is on a similar wage, currently being remunerated £25,000 on a weekly basis.

Top Coventry earners 2024/25 (According to Capology.com estimates) Player Estimated wage Luis Binks £30,000 Matt Grimes £25,000 Ellis Simms £25,000 Haji Wright £25,000 Brandon Thomas-Asante £15,000

That makes sense when you consider that Leeds still receive parachute payments following relegation from the Premier League, whilst Coventry City do not.

Of course, both Leeds and Coventry and hopeful of gaining promotion to the top-flight this season.

Leeds currently top the division, and will hope to go up automatically after Wembley heartbreak last season, whilst Coventry will hope a good run to end the season will see them charge through the play-offs and to promotion.

If either side were to be playing Premier League football, they would have far more resources available to them, potentially paving the way to signing Wilson.

Wilson’s goalscoring pedigree makes striker attractive to Leeds and Coventry

Callum Wilson's record across all competitions - All Stats as per Transfermarkt (Correct as of 13 February) Club Apps Goals Assists Coventry City 55 23 7 AFC Bournemouth 187 67 26 Newcastle United 114 49 11 England 9 2 -

Wilson started his footballing career in the academy at Coventry City, going on to make 55 appearances for the Sky Blues.

After 22 goals in all competitions across the 2013/14 League One season, then-Championship outfit AFC Bournemouth came calling.

He hit 20 goals in the second tier the following year, helping Bournemouth to the Premier League for the first time in their history.

During his time in the Premier League with the Cherries, Wilson notched 41 goals in 126 appearances.

Upon Bournemouth’s relegation, Newcastle swooped in with a £20million offer in September 2020 – leading to a spell approaching five years that has seen 47 goals in 99 Premier League appearances.

Coventry will hope that no matter what division they find themselves in next season they will be able to tempt Wilson back to Warwickshire for an emotional homecoming.

Meanwhile, Leeds will look to bolster their attacking options with proven goalscoring pedigree – and will be especially keen for Wilson’s Premier League experience if they do manage to go on and secure promotion.