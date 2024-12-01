Having just dropped out of the Premier League last season, Burnley were left with the tricky task of coming back into the Championship with a group of top-flight players.

While several moved on in the summer, the repercussions of that campaign continue to follow them this season, and the main one of them comes in the fact that their wage bill is still estimated to be quite high.

That could become an even larger problem should the Clarets fail to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, but their promotion push is now starting to gather momentum.

They're firmly in the thick of the automatic promotion race with the season now more than a third of the way in, and they're ticking along nicely under Scott Parker, but with the January transfer window looming, that could all change.

Key players - and top earners - are linked with moves away, and with no certainty over what division they'll be playing in next season, it concerns Burnley fans that the owners could look to cash in to reduce costs.

Burnley's estimated weekly wage bill is eye-watering

Capology estimate Burnley's weekly wage bill comes in at a whopping £596,000 per week, which gives a total annual payroll figure of almost £31m, which explains why player sales were so key in the summer.

Bridging the financial drop-off from the Premier League to the Championship is always tricky for the relegated sides, who bring down with them players who've been playing for top-flight money and aren't keen on taking a wage hit.

Unfortunately though, that's the reality of being a freshly-relegated player, and Burnley's wage bill is estimated to have dropped by roughly 25% as opposed to what it was last season in their relegation campaign.

Still, at Championship level, Burnley's estimated wage bill is healthy, as only Leeds United are believed to have a bigger wage budget per week.

In fact, the four clubs with the biggest wage bills in the Championship are all in the thick of the promotion race, so there's an argument to be had that spending money largely correlates with success in the second tier.

Some of Burnley's biggest earners are nearing the end of their Turf Moor deals

Of the seven players estimated to be Burnley's biggest earners, four of them are out of contract in the summer, which would free up even more money in Burnley's hefty wage bill.

Josh Brownhill, Jay Rodriguez, Nathan Redmond and Connor Roberts are estimated to account for over a quarter of Burnley's weekly wage bill, which in the summer, should they all depart, will free up a healthy chunk of cash to invest elsewhere.

Burnley's top-seven estimated earners (Capology) Name Estimated weekly wage Josh Brownhill £45,000 Jay Rodriguez £40,000 Josh Cullen £40,000 Nathan Redmond £35,000 Joe Worrall £35,000 Lyle Foster £32,500 Connor Roberts £30,000

Any departures will naturally depend on what league Burnley are playing in next season, as if they're to fall to another season in the Championship, then other players will leave and that wage bill will probably drop even further.

But on the flip side, promotion will bring with it wage rises, new recruits on Premier League wages, and it will almost certainly go the other way.

Either way, given the size of their current wage bill, and strength of their squad, there's an element of expectation that they'll bounce back to the top-flight at the first time of asking this season.