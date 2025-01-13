Leeds United and Plymouth Argyle are currently worlds apart in the Championship standings as we progress through the January transfer window.

Daniel Farke's side currently lead the way in the second tier, having accumulated 53 points from their opening 26 outings, whilst Argyle are at the foot of the table ahead of Miran Muslic's first game in charge at Home Park against Oxford United on Tuesday night.

Argyle have struggled for consistency across the park for a large proportion of the season thus far, although Kevin Nancekivell was able to restore some pride in Devon after the decision to part ways with Wayne Rooney last month, picking up draws against an in-form Bristol City on home turf and a rejuvinated Stoke City, following the appointment of Mark Robins in Staffordshire, as well as stunning Premier League Brentford in the FA Cup on Saturday, courtesy of Morgan Whittaker's 74th-minute effort.

Unsurprisingly, despite the Green Army's lowly league position, Whittaker remains a man in-demand amid the rejection of another bid from Burnley for his services, whilst Bali Mumba has now emerged as a target for the table-topping Whites following fresh developments during the weekend of cup action.

Bali Mumba emerges as Leeds United target

Both Plymouth and Leeds emerged as one-goal victors in the Third Round, as a 59th-minute strike from Largie Ramazani was enough for Leeds to see off League Two's Harrogate Town, whilst Plymouth's exploits in West London were well-documented.

And, since then, it has been revealed that United scouts were in attendance at the Gtech Community Stadium to cast an eye over the versatile Bali Mumba, with Leeds United News breaking such news, as well as stating that the West Yorkshire side are 'considering' a move for the 23-year-old's services.

Mumba played the full 90 minutes against Thomas Frank's side in the left-wing back role, receiving 61 touches of the ball, whilst also tallying up strong numbers when it came to duels won and further defensive actions as Argyle stood firm against their top flight opponents.

Bali Mumba's Stats - Brentford 0-1 Plymouth Argyle Total Minutes Played 90 Touches 61 Pass Completion Percentage 72 Key Passes 1 Successful Dribbles 1 Duels Won 9 Interceptions 1 Tackles 4 Clearances 7 Dribbled Past 0 All Stats as per Sofascore

With that in mind, Football League World now turns to the financial side of a potential switch to Elland Road for the former Norwich City and Sunderland man.

Bali Mumba's financial situation at Home Park as Leeds United circle

Despite the fact an offer is yet to be lodged by United, Mumba's current contract at Home Park is set to run until the summer of 2027, having signed a four-year deal in the summer of 2023 as part of a club-record equalling fee, as he returned to Devon after a successful loan spell in which he was named League One's Young Player of the Season.

Last season, the versatile player registered six goal contributions in 43 Championship appearances as Argyle escaped a return to the third tier on the final day of the season, and has featured in all 25 league outings thus far, with his solitary assist coming against Preston North End in October.

Mumba is said to be earning an estimated weekly salary of £15,000 per week as per Capology, which would amount to an annual figure of £780,000.

At present, he is said to be the joint-highest earner at the club, alongside Burnley loanee, Michael Obafemi, with his weekly earnings £8,600 above the weekly average across Muslic's new squad.

Unsurprisingly, Leeds are said to have the highest wage bill in the division with a weekly payroll of £715,500, highlighting the pulling power the club will have when pursuing moves for some of the hottest properties the EFL has to offer.

If a move to West Yorkshire was to materialise for Mumba, he would be earning the joint-third lowest salary at the league leaders if the same pay packet was to be offered, which is surprisingly the same estimated figure as Ilia Gruev, Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe.

Bali Mumba could be a long-term replacement for Junior Firpo

Of course, the highly-rated Argyle man is also no stranger to the aforementioned Farke, having been signed for Norwich during the summer of 2020, prior to the second Championship-winning season the German enjoyed at Carrow Road.

The defender made nine competitive appearances for the East Anglian side before his dismissal in October 2021, and has since come on leaps and bounds, which is in no small part down to his development with Plymouth.

Furthermore, uncertainty surrounding the future of Junior Firpo continues to rumble on, with recent reports stating that the left-back's representatives have made contact over a potential return to Real Betis.

Firpo's dynamism has meant he has been such a strong creative and defensive outlet in the Championship for Leeds, and with Mumba a similar profile of player, it makes him a prime target to pursue.

A five-year age gap between the two also means Mumba has further scope to grow and prove his potential, especially if Leeds were to return to the Premier League at the end of the season.