Sheffield United have been linked with a surprise move for Norwich City forward Ashley Barnes.

The ex-Premier League striker was sounded out by Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, as an option that the Blades are considering ahead of the January transfer window.

He won promotion twice with the Clarets and also helped the Canaries to reach the play-offs last season - the type of experience that United manager Chris Wilder has admitted that he is looking for.

Wilder stated that he has his targets for next month ready, but added that the Blades will take a conservative approach to the first month of 2025, despite the expectation that the club will have new American owners who will be willing to spend money by that time. He also said that they will look to utilise their two remaining loan spots.

Separately, Nixon's report and Wilder's comments were unexpected and slightly odd. Barnes has struggled with fitness issues this season and is said to be on quite a large wage at Carrow Road, while the Blades do have an alright number of veteran players to call on in their squad.

Now, that Wilder has admitted his desire to add experience to his squad in January, both things make much more sense. Plus, his contract with Norwich is up at the end of the season, so they may be willing to try and make a bit of profit off him while they still can.

The expected takeover at Bramall Lane by COH Sports, who are led by Ohio-based businessmen Steve Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy, should take care of any fiscal worries relating to how much they would have to pay Barnes if Wilder really wanted him. But just how much is he supposedly earning?

According to Capology, a website which estimates footballing wages, team payrolls etc, Barnes is on £30,000 per week at Norwich, making him their joint-second-highest earner. The Canaries are currently set to pay him more than £1.5 million this season, unless they move the 35-year-old on in the new year.

The striker is said to be on the same amount of money a week as central defender Grant Hanley, while Shane Duffy and Jack Stacey are estimated to earn £35,000 every seven days.

Norwich City's highest earners (24/25) Player(s) Estimated weekly earnings (£) 1 Shane Duffy & Jack Stacey 35,000 2 Ashley Barnes & Grant Hanley 30,000 Source: Capology

How much Ashley Barnes earns in comparison to Sheffield United's players

United are no strangers to paying big wages. Their yearly payroll for this season is said to be the fourth highest in the division, and more than £1.1 million more than Norwich's, who supposedly have the sixth-highest annual wage bill, according to Capology.

The Blades' average weekly salary per player may be at £16,885, but they have a number of players already on their books that would set them back as much as Barnes would, if he were to join them in the January window.

Harry Souttar (£40,000 per week), Rhian Brewster (£35,000 per week), Anel Ahmedhodzic, Tom Davies, Gus Hamer and Vinicius Souza (all £30,000 per week) are estimated to be on the same sort of money, if not more, than Barnes, so he wouldn't exactly be towering over his teammates, in terms of wages, if he were to make the move to Bramall Lane.